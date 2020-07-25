STEPHENS CITY — Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings, the Musket Ridge subdivision becomes a track-and-field venue for the neighborhood kids.
About 20 children — the youngest just 3 years old — sweat through ladder drills and sprints and then finish their workout off with a half-mile run.
Putting them through their paces is Frank Hartung, who started the exercise "camp" last year to get his grandchildren outside and off the videogames.
"If we didn't do this they'd be sitting downstairs with their thumbs on those machines," said the 77-year-old Hartung, who moved to Stephens City three years ago to live in a house with his wife, their daughter, their son-in-law, their three grandchildren and their son-in-law's mother.
But all that running around must have looked like fun because soon other neighborhood children joined in.
Hartung had become a volunteer track coach, which doesn't bother him one bit. Coaching is his area of expertise.
Hartung coached track and field and cross country at Loudoun County high schools before he retired from his teaching career in 1985.
Knee replacement surgery and other health issues require he use a cane to get around, but he doesn't let the kids slow down.
"We are moving the whole time," said Hartung, who started his career in the 1960s teaching biology at Clarke County High School.
He's invited high school athletes — strong runners on the local track teams — to run with his kids to provide them a challenge (and to see how they stack up).
After the exercise, every child is allowed to eat ice pops — as many as they want.
Hartung doesn't charge for his coaching sessions. Recently, participants and their parents voted on a name for their running program — Paul's Lawn University, named after the man who allows the kids to do their drills in his yard and their parents to pull up their lawn chairs to watch.
"Luckily, the rain came along because we were starting to ruin his grass," he said.
Hartung plans to keep offering his neighborhood track team until the end of August. He's already thinking about what he might offer during the school year. The kids are going to need some physical education if they can't go to school full-time. "Maybe a little 3-on-3 basketball, but I'm just thinking about it right now."
In addition to coaching the neighborhood kids and helping his wife with a backyard garden, Hartung sells real estate in Ashburn and Sterling.
"I'm going to keep going until I can't keep going," he said.
What a nice man!
