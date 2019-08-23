WINCHESTER — Why a Stephens City driver lost control and died in a crash on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) by Longcroft Road about 5:10 a.m. Thursday is under investigation by state police.
Jason H. Fletcher, 39, was driving northbound in a 2018 GMC Yukon when he veered right off the roadway, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. Fletcher struck a guardrail and the Yukon caromed back into the roadway and spun, coming to rest with the front of the sport utility vehicle pointed south.
Coffey said Fletcher, who wasn’t wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center. The cause of death is pending.
Fletcher is believed to have been driving the 55 mph speed limit. Coffey, who didn’t investigate the crash, said he was uncertain if there were skid marks before the crash, which would indicate Fletcher braked before striking the guardrail.
Fletcher, a father of one, was a Sherando High School graduate, according to his friend and neighbor Tim White. White who grew up with Fletcher — they both attended Aylor Middle School and Sherando — said Fletcher ran the trailer shop at Interstate Truck Service in Frederick County and helped oversee the business with his brother Joseph Fletcher. The business was started by their father Wilson Fletcher.
White said Jason Fletcher was close to his parents. He regularly ate dinner with them and went on annual family vacations.
White said he last spoke to Fletcher about a week ago. He said Fletcher typically left for work around 5 a.m. and was probably on his way to work when he crashed.
White said Fletcher helped him get a job at Interstate where he worked for about two years. He described Fletcher as direct, honest and a loyal friend.
“In a time of need, you could always pick up the phone and he was there for you,” White said. “Jason was just an open, heart-warming person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.