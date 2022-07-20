STEPHENS CITY — Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies who were serving an eviction notice earlier this month at a house on Nightingale Avenue near Stephens City made a horrific, heartbreaking discovery: The elderly man who lived in the home had been dead for months and an adult male who said he was the man's grandson was living with the body.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland and Lt. Warren Gosnell said on Wednesday they are not releasing the home's address or the names of those involved because no criminal charges have been filed and the identity of the dead man has not been officially verified by a medical examiner.
Investigators also are awaiting autopsy results to determine when and how the man died. Until the autopsy is complete, the situation will remain under investigation.
According to Millholland and Gosnell, the elderly man appeared to have been dead since February or March and the house where his body was found was very unkept.
The adult male who was staying in the house with the body told deputies the deceased was the last family member he had, and he didn't report the death because he was afraid someone would take his grandfather away from him.
Following the discovery, the man voluntarily checked himself into Winchester Medical Center for a psychological evaluation, Millholland said. It is not known if he is still a patient there.
Millholland and Gosnell said investigators are currently looking into the man's story and awaiting autopsy results to determine if criminal charges are warranted. If it turns out that no foul play was involved and the adult male's story checks out, no further information about the case will be released.
