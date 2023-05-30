A Stephens City man charged with sexual battery after an incident in a Frederick County vape shop was sentenced to two months in jail on May 23, according to online court information.
Joshua James West, 40, appeared in Frederick County General District Court for a class 1 misdemeanor, and, according to disposition information, he received a 12-month sentence with 10 months suspended.
The Winchester Star previously reported that West was arrested in March after cameras at the Stephens City Smoke Hub captured a male customer using a "device" to spray a female employee with an unknown substance while her back was turned on Feb. 26.
West reportedly sprayed the substance on the employee's back and pants. Law enforcement officials told The Star that West was charged after an investigation.
On the day the incident occurred, West entered the Smoke Hub at 255 Fairfax Pike and asked for some Delta 8 disposable vape pens, video from store surveillance cameras showed. The employee turned to get the items from a shelf when the man reportedly began to squirt the unknown substance.
The employee told The Winchester Star shortly after the incident that the man used a syringe to spray her three times.
"It was 100 percent a syringe," she said, adding the substance smelled to her like male bodily fluids and chemicals.
"I felt him spray me the third time. I called him out on it, he denied it, and then I kicked him out of the store. I was not aware that he sprayed me three times until I watched the video," she said. "I just kicked him out."
A description of the suspect and the incident, along with a surveillance image of West, was posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page prior to his arrest.
West will have two years of unsupervised probation, the court's database shows.
