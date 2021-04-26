WINCHESTER — Brijesh Ashokummar of Stephens City won the Men’s Open singles and doubles titles to highlight action from the three-day Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Stonebrook Club Amateur Tennis Tournament that concluded on Sunday.
The tournament presented by Partlow Insurance and Grange Insurance featured 102 players age 18 and over competing in a total of 14 men’s and women’s divisions.
Ashokummar defeated Nicholas Shanley of Falls Church 7-6 (4), 6-0 in the singles final. Ashokummar teamed with Jason Robertson, also of Stephens City, to defeat Arlington’s Cooper Smith and Taha Khalid 8-5 in the doubles final.
Other championship match results:
Men’s doubles — 3.5: Lichen Xiang (Montgomery Village, Md.)/Wei Shao (Gaithersburg, Md.) def. Nick Lech/Archer Crebbs (Winchester), 8-2. 4.0: Jordan Bentley (Middleburg)/Chip Hathaway (Leesburg) def. Carl Jackson (Charles Town, W.Va.)/Skip Broy (Berryville), 8-5. 3.0: Arturo Alonso-Garcia (Ashburn)/Duncan Sweny (Leesburg) won the round robin competition with a 2-0 record.
Men’s singles — 3.0: Daniel Reese (Winchester) def. Bo Liang (Potomac, Md.), 6-3, 6-1. 3.5: Richard Wailes (Ashburn) def. Mike Turpin (Clear Brook), 6-4, 7-5. 4.0: Edward Lee (Winchester) def. Steven South (Virginia Beach), 6-1, 6-4.
Women’s doubles — 3.0: Carrie Seifert (Boyce)/Mary Saunders (Winchester) def. Laura White/Jessica Westman (Winchester) 8-6. 3.5: Donna Hopkins (Winchester)/Joan Cestaro (Middletown) def. Saunders/Robbie Marchant (Winchester), 8-5. 4.0: Katrina Tiedeman (Romney, W.Va.)/Valeria Laguna (Winchester) won the round competition with a 3-0 record.
Women’s singles — 3.0: Jennifer Ocampo (Reston) def. Westman, 6-3, 3-6, [10-8]. 3.5: Tana Jankowiak (Gaithersburg, Md.) def. Priscilla Jones (Staunton), 6-4, 6-4.
Mixed doubles — Open: Nina Moore/Nathan Leslie (Fairfax) def. John Wilson (Winchester)/Tiedeman 8-4.
