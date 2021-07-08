STEPHENS CITY — The town office may soon be relocated to the former schoolhouse on Main Street.
Town Manager Mike Majher said during Town Council's Tuesday meeting that the USDA tentatively approved the town's request for a $2 million loan to completely remodel the school building into town office space. Once the loan is officially approved after pending environmental studies on the property, he said the town will seek bids for the renovation project.
The 4,000-square-foot town office at 1033 Locust St. houses town staff offices, Town Council's meeting room and the police department. It was built in 1979. The former school building, which dates to the early 1900s and closed in 1977, is about three times larger.
The Town Council room’s lack of space usually is not a problem, as citizens rarely attend meetings. If a public hearing draws dozens of residents, however, the town will need a room with additional capacity. Furthermore, Majher said the police have little room, and the basement is stuffed with boxes.
“This building is definitely too small,” Majher told The Star.
It remains unknown what will happen to the current building after the relocation.
Majher also announced Tuesday that the town received about $1 million from the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package passed by Congress in December to offset the impact of COVID-19. Majher said that it will mostly likely be spent on water and sewer utilities, including necessary improvements to inflow and infiltration.
“What’s really great about it is it’s an unplanned influx of money that we are going to be able to put directly into projects that we know we need to do,” Majher said.
Attending the meeting at the town office were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Linden Fravel, Regina Swygert-Smith and Mariah Smith. Tina Stevens participated remotely.
