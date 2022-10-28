Mike Diaz bio box photo

Mike Diaz

Name: Michael "Mike" Diaz

Running for: Mayor

Political affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: Incumbent candidate.

Education: Some College

Age: 39

Campaign platform: Continue the progress of rehabilitating the Old Stephens City School to turn it into the town's municipal offices and community center. Encourage more businesses to move into the town and continue to engage the residents about their needs for the Town.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.