Name: Michael "Mike" Diaz
Running for: Mayor
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Incumbent candidate.
Education: Some College
Age: 39
Campaign platform: Continue the progress of rehabilitating the Old Stephens City School to turn it into the town's municipal offices and community center. Encourage more businesses to move into the town and continue to engage the residents about their needs for the Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.