STEPHENS CITY — Braving a cold mist on Saturday morning, about 25 people gathered outside to honor those who have died while serving their country.
The ceremony at the Stephens City Veterans Memorial was “to remind us all that freedom is not free,” Pastor Aaron Fitch of the Kernstown United Methodist Church said during his invocation.
He pointed out that Saturday's rain demonstrated attendees' resolve to be there and remember those who died in the name of freedom.
Being at the memorial service was “a choice that you made,“ said main speaker Ken Wiseman, a Navy veteran and former state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He challenged listeners to know why they support certain causes and why they show up for events.
“Be for something; don’t just be against it,” he said.
In recalling fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, he said, “Go forth and live a life that is worth the sacrifice that they paid.”
Memorial Day is a floating holiday assigned to the last Monday of May rather than a fixed anniversary date, Wiseman pointed out. But that doesn’t make it the only opportunity to remember those who have died to protect others.
Memorial Day is “a day to be free,” Wiseman said.
“It’s also a day to buy a mattress,” he joked.
To those who couldn’t make it to a service this weekend or would like to keep on honoring fallen soldiers, he suggested people help their communities in other ways like planting trees, visiting neighbors or donating to veterans organizations.
“It’s really just about doing,” he said. “It’s about never forgetting.”
During the ceremony, Cooper Fitch, 15, and Ben Vogt, 12, from Boy Scouts of America Troop 15, posted the colors and participated in a wreath-laying.
Ed Ellis played "Taps" as part of the Honor Guard VFW Post 2123 offering a three-volley salute. Stephens City Mayor Michael Diaz hosted the event with the town and also offered closing remarks.
“This is great,” said Navy veteran Ralph Hensley, of Post 18 in Winchester, and a life member of AMVETS.
“We come out every year in force,” he said. “It’s kind of nice.”
A first-time attendee, Harold “Doug” Burdette, of Stephens City, called his years of service from 1953 to ’56 “the best thing I’ve ever done.”
“The military’s what brought me to Winchester,” he said.
Though he never fought overseas, Burdette, 86, said he served as an electronic technician at Mount Weather before retiring in 1990.
Walter Jagiello attended in part to honor his father, uncle and other family members who have served.
A former post commander of AMVETS Post 18, Jagiello served eight years in the Air Force. His uncle, a Marine, was killed in action in Korea, and his father served in the Army.
“I come every year,” he said of the Stephens City memorial.
“I always think the service is special,” he said.
The service, he said, is part of how small town veterans chapters offer “a forever camaraderie.”
(1) comment
Bravo! Well done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.