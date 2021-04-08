STEPHENS CITY — The town is considering whether it should create its own Economic Development Authority.
At Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, council member Linden Fravel said the matter has been discussed by the Planning Commission.
An EDA in Virginia is a vehicle for providing economic development incentives. EDAs have the power to issue bonds to raise funds, and their power is broader than that of a local government. According to state code, an EDA can acquire real and personal properties as well as lease, sell, exchange, donate and convey its facilities or properties. It also is authorized to make loans, grants and forgive loans.
“If we are being candid about everything, EDAs offer abilities that municipalities just can’t get into for one reason or another,” Mayor Mike Diaz said in an interview. “It offers the constituents more leeway and flexibility in working with businesses and organizations that unfortunately municipalities just can’t do. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Diaz said the biggest advantage of having an EDA is helping a locality apply for grants.
“When you have town staff [whose] sole responsibility is to keep the town running, an EDA can apply for grants that the staff just doesn’t have the time for,” Diaz said. “They can participate with nonprofit organizations to be public-private partnerships that you just don’t have the time or ability for.”
Town Manager Mike Majher told The Star that Stephens City is interested in beautifying Main Street and that town beautification projects are often facilitated by an EDA. He said beautification projects help create an atmosphere conducive to small-town business. He said a “primary impetus” in wanting an EDA is “what can we do to beautify Main Street/Route 11 to encourage small businesses?”
Establishing an EDA is a long process that would require further review from the Planning Commission and Town Council, a public hearing and approval from the General Assembly. Stephens City also would have to find people interested in being part of the EDA.
Majher said if council decides to move forward with creating an EDA, it would be a couple of months at minimum before it is established.
“The next step is to continue to evaluate potential projects that would be beneficial or ideal for an EDA and that would be something that we will be kicking around at the planning and staff level,” Majher said. “Once we are certain this is what we would like to do, if we evaluate that it’s feasible for us, then [the Planning Commission] will make a more final recommendation to the council to pursue it. Then council will make a decision.”
