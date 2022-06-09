STEPHENS CITY — Town officials want to reignite conversations with the Virginia Department of Transportation about Stephens City's traffic woes.
During Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, town resident Branda Harbert said traffic congestion and backups have become “an ongoing issue” for her and many others. She said her son’s bus driver has traveled on Interstate 81 just to avoid the traffic in Stephens City.
“People are blocking the intersection by the museum, the flower shop,” she said. “There are people several cars behind you, when you're waiting at the lights, going towards oncoming traffic — trying to zigzag in between people that are blocking the intersection completely. There has to be something done. It's going to cause a serious accident. It's not just the time, which is a huge inconvenience, but someone's gonna get hurt.”
Mayor Mike Diaz said the traffic problems in Stephens City have not gone unnoticed by the Town Council.
“We are also very aware of the situation and it is a great concern to us as well,” he said. “It's something that we do take seriously, I know that Chief Copp here, we've worked with him to try and discuss how to police it properly as well as, you know, make people aware of the problems that are occurring by blocking intersections and stuff like that.”
Diaz added that town government officials and Fire Chief Timothy Vaught have had numerous conversations with VDOT about how traffic has blocked intersections.
Council member Regina Swygert-Smith said she’s seen issues where the traffic light won’t change for several minutes, even when there is no major traffic in Stephens City.
“I know before the meeting the town manager and I had a brief discussion that we need to bring VDOT back to the table and have another heart-to-heart conversation with them,” Diaz said. “We’ll keep you informed of when that meeting is because we definitely encourage the public to come and speak to VDOT and express their concerns.”
Diaz and Town Manager Mike Majher noted that earlier this year a Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) meeting was held in the Stephens City town office to give residents and stakeholders the opportunity to provide suggestions for improving the Winchester-Frederick County area’s transportation.
Diaz said the Stephens City meeting was well-attended. Town officials had used the meeting to raise awareness about the town’s desire to relocate Interstate 81 exit 307 South to alleviate traffic congestion and improve driver safety in the town.
Town officials have said Stephens City residents frequently find themselves in traffic jams during morning and afternoon rush hours, or when a crash occurs on the interstate.
While the exit 307 relocation project has been a priority for many years, its prohibitive $253 million cost has kept it from getting off the ground.
Majher showed an MPO-created map of the Winchester-Frederick County area that highlighted areas where people commented online about traffic problems. With the exception of Pleasant Valley Road, the Stephens City area — especially around the 307 interchange — received the most complaints.
Online comments submitted to the MPO say that the interchange is “always backed up.”
One anonymous comment says “Nothing about this area works. Too many roads and cars coming together. And the signals don't help.”
Another comment said, “Worst interchange in northwest Virginia. Government said they were moving this interchange south 25 years ago, money was appropriated for the studies and then it was beheaded as expensive. Malfeasance is the better word for it. MOVE THE [expletive] INTERCHANGE.”
Majher said the MPO is hoping to widen Fairfax Street in Stephens near the 307 interchange, but added that there isn’t funding for the project yet.
Attending the council meeting at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Pete Fravel, Regina Swygert-Smith, Ron Bowers, Mariah Smith and Butch Fravel.
