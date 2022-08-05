STEPHENS CITY — Town Council on Tuesday night unanimously passed a resolution supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia’s invasion of the country.
Council member Tina Stevens, who introduced the resolution, noted that despite numerous countries expressing support for Ukraine, “The slaughter of innocent people and the destruction of a nation, its schools, hospitals, industries and farms continue unabated.”
The resolution asks town residents and neighbors to not financially support companies that support Russia and “countries that facilitate the ongoing murder of innocent people in Ukraine.” It also asks town residents to “aid our brothers and sisters from Ukraine.” And it asks Virginia and the United States to more fully open borders to allow American charities to accept and resettle Ukrainian refugees.
“In an imperfect world with imperfect people, the citizens of the Town of Stephens City will continue to strive in this little corner of Northwest Virginia to recognize that freedom is precious and sacred, and the Town proclaims it stands with Ukraine,” Stevens said, reading aloud from the resolution.
Stevens said Stephens City’s Veterans Memorial stands as a strong reminder that “freedom is not free.”
She added that until peace comes to Ukraine, the town government will display the flag of Ukraine at rotating locations in Stephens City as a reminder to all that there are always despots who refuse to accept the rule of law and “continue their attacks on peace-loving countries and towns such as ours.”
Mayor Mike Diaz called the resolution “long overdue.”
Also at the meeting:
Diaz invited town residents to submit designs for a town flag, which it currently does not have. Diaz said the Lions Club has offered to put up flag poles in Newtown Commons on Main Street.
Council member Mariah Smith said the town’s Public Works Committee is researching purchasing a glass grinder for the town so residents can drop off glass products for recycling. The glass would be grinded and used for construction projects, home projects and crafts.
“It’s not a money-making revenue, it is just purely to keep glass out of landfill for people who care about it,” Smith said. “So we’re researching that and hope to have an update for you.”
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Linden Fravel, Regina Swygert-Smith, Ron Bowers, Tina Stevens and Mariah Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.