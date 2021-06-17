STEPHENS CITY — A resolution supporting Juneteenth — a day celebrating the end of slavery — was unanimously approved by Town Council on Tuesday.
Also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth commemorates the day freedom was proclaimed to slaves in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, by Union Gen. Gordon Granger — over two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Diaz read the resolution, which was introduced by council member Tina Stevens.
“Americans of all colors, creeds, cultures, religions and countries-of-origin, share a common love and respect for freedom,” Diaz said. “They share a determination to protect their right to freedom through democratic institutions. The Town of Stephens City celebrates this unadulterated pure freedom, both by remembering its past, its mistakes and its successes, so that every citizen may be equal under the eyes not only of the law but of their neighbor.”
He continued, “In an imperfect world with imperfect people, the citizens of the Town of Stephens City will continue to strive in this little corner of Northwest Virginia to recognize that freedom is precious and sacred. Juneteenth remains a vitally important day to commemorate freedom in every sense of the word for all people.”
Stevens, the first Black woman on Town Council, praised the resolution, calling it “long overdue.” She said she is proud to be a resident of Stephens City and member of a council that recognizes Juneteenth's importance.
“Juneteenth is not just a Black holiday,” Stevens told The Star. “It is an American holiday. I am pleased we can all acknowledge and celebrate it as an Independence Day for all. July 4 commemorates the holiday as well, but we could not truly celebrate when hundreds of thousands of people were still enslaved.”
In October, the Virginia General Assembly designated Juneteenth an official state holiday. The state will recognize it on Friday, though the actual holiday is Saturday.
