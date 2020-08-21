STEPHENS CITY — Joining Stephens City United Methodist Church during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, said Rev. Bass Mitchell.
For one thing, getting around to everyone to introduce himself as the new pastor isn’t what it used to be — “To say, ‘Hey, this is me.’ … That’s a challenge in and of itself.”
In addition to not being able to visit in person, he said, some people in the church don’t have phones.
“I’m going to have to use carrier pigeons,” he joked, though that isn’t too far from the truth.
“I sort of call it ‘operation contact,’” he said. “[It’s] finding new ways to contact people and help people stay connected.”
Mitchell, 64, recently left Manor Memorial UMC in New Market when he was reassigned to Stephens City. He joked that being a United Methodist minister is a “moving” experience.
UMC ministers are sent where they’re needed based on their gifts, talents and abilities, he explained.
Glad for his new assignment, though, he said he’s up to the challenge of leading a church in a post-pandemic world.
“I’m on a chat list,” he said. “It’s called ‘What they didn’t teach you in seminary.’”
Some new skills he’s learned recently include using Zoom to meet online with church members and posting videos of Sunday services to Facebook.
One of the first things Mitchell did after starting on July 1 was form a media team at the church.
“We’re trying to build on this technology and kind of keep it going,” he said.
Meeting online each week has been working well, he said. A video posted Sunday at the church’s Facebook page had 45 comments and 188 views as of Thursday, and the Facebook page recently achieved 600 likes.
But while online services have been attracting more participants than the church would normally see in person, Mitchell said it also raises other concerns.
“Even when we start back, will people want to stay online?” he wondered.
The Stephens City church has about 300 members, with 150 regular church attendees, and is still meeting through video chat, though there’s no secure date of when they might return to in-person services.
Returning to in-person services is a major goal of his, but he said it won’t be easy. First, they’ll need the permission of the United Methodist Church conference, which he said has strict protocols of how the church can safely reopen.
Working from a technical assistance manual on how churches can return to some sort of in-person worship, he said the church had to assemble a Healthy Church Team of lawyers, doctors and others who could implement the protocols.
“We’re really working hard on that,” he said.
“Churches are more flexible than a lot of people think, and our people have really stepped up,” he said.
In the meantime, he said he’s been thinking up more ways to keep connected.
The church’s daycare has reopened, and Mitchell said he hopes to resume preschool in September.
The church operates a food pantry on Tuesdays, he said, and the church office is also open for people to stop in as needed.
“So we’re getting busier,” he said.
“It’s just finding ways to be the church in the time of pandemic,” he said. “How do you continue to help people?”
Planning his first-ever Bible study over the video conferencing app Zoom, he said he was amazed to see 40 attendees — another first.
“I’ve never had a Bible study with 40 people. There’s some hunger there for some connection,” he said.
He also said he hopes to reach others through a new Zoom chat where he can talk privately one-on-one with anyone interested.
“I think that’s going to go over well,” he said. “These people don’t know me. That’s the crazy thing about this. How do you get to know each other?”
Mitchell and his wife Debbie moved to Virginia in the early 1990s. He did his undergraduate studies at Mount Olive College, Barton College and Florida State, completing his graduate work at Southeastern Seminary and Duke Divinity School.
Before his assignment in New Market, he served churches in Charlottesville, Vienna, Manassas, Salem, Emory and Hot Springs.
He and his wife have two adult children — a son living with his family in Roanoke and a daughter living with her husband in Washington, D.C.
Mitchell is also a published writer of several religious works and articles.
“It’s fun and it’s a way to express yourself,” he said of writing. But it can still be a challenge to sit there and keep at it each day, which is why he likes to keep his writing sessions open-ended.
“One of the secrets I learned is don’t end with a complete ‘whatever,’” he said.
Whether it’s a chapter or a sentence, if he’s done writing for the day, he might even stop without completing the...
