STEPHENS CITY — Police Chief Charles Bockey has resigned after 20 years serving the residents of the Town of Stephens City.
Bockey’s last day on the job was Aug. 30 and a small party was held at the town office. On Tuesday night, Town Council unanimously approved a resolution thanking him for his service. Bockey had a final salary of $70,000.
“Like council, I appreciate all of the work he did for the town,” said Town Manager Mike Majher. “He’ll be missed not only by town staff, but also by the citizens. We wish him the happiest retirement and also the longest retirement.”
Bockey said he chose to resign because, at the age of 66, he simply felt like it was time. He worked in law enforcement for 35 years, serving as the town’s police chief since February of 1999. Before that, he was a police chief in Haymarket and a patrol officer at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
He considers one of his best accomplishments to be the positive relationships he built with the Stephens City community, with many of the residents calling him by his first name.
“I’ll miss old friends,” Bockey said of retiring. “All of my brothers and sisters in law enforcement. I’ll miss the people within Stephens City. And I’ll miss town council. We had a good time.”
Bockey and former Town Clerk Michele Stone recently opened a private investigations and private processing business, called Bockey and Stone Investigations LLC. Although the job will not be as demanding as being a police chief, Bockey said it will still keep him active.
“We certainly do thank him for his dedicated service to the town,” said Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz. “It’s been a long time that he has served with us. He will be missed and he has certainly left a lasting mark on the town.”
There are now just three people in the town’s police department, with the highest ranking officer being Sgt. Scott Baber. Majher said that Town Council is going to begin searching for Bockey’s replacement, and will advertise the police chief position in a few weeks. He said he expects the search for a replacement to last a few months.
