STEPHENS CITY — Town officials are proposing real estate tax and business license fee increases for the upcoming fiscal year.
During a Stephens City Town Council meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Mike Majher said the plan is to increase the real estate tax rate from 14 to 15 cents per $100 of assessed value. The business license fee would increase from a $15 base fee plus 15 cents per $100 of gross receipts to a $20 base fee plus 16 cents per $100 of gross receipts.
“I think at the end of the day these are not large increases, and the impact should be minimal to the individual as well as the business,” Majher said. “But collectively, it’s enough to help us catch up with where we thought our utility consumption would be.”
Last year, town officials decided to eliminate personal property taxes on vehicles in favor of increasing the real estate, meals, lodging and utility consumption taxes. The reasoning behind the change was that personal property taxes disproportionately impact some people, such as people who own multiple vehicles, especially since Stephens City residents also pay personal property taxes to Frederick County. Personal property taxes had previously generated about $120,000 a year for the town.
Majher said on Tuesday that as he and town Treasurer Steve Rickards worked on the fiscal year 2022 budget proposal, they realized the town had not sufficiently offset the revenue lost from the elimination of personal property taxes.
“It appears that the utility consumption tax has under-performed slightly,” Majher said. “We would attribute that to an imperfect calculation. We did not get as much data as we would have liked initially to be able to calculate what our revenue would be at the end of the year. It’s not dramatic, but it’s enough that we feel we need to offset.”
Without a real estate tax increase, Majher said the town would have had to make significant budget cuts to sidewalk repairs, public works or the police department — cuts officials don’t feel the town can afford to make.
The town is proposing a $1.8 million budget for FY22, a slight increase from the current budget of $1.78 million.
Public hearings on the proposed increases and budget are set for 7 p.m. May 25 in the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. People also will be able to participate remotely. Information about remote participation will be made available within the next few weeks on the town’s Facebook page. Town Council is expected to adopt the budget in June.
A third public hearing is also scheduled for May 25 on a proposed ordinance change to the town code. The amendment would require that all houses, buildings or other structures used for residential, commercial or industrial purposes, as well as all industrial sites, be connected to a public water supply main and sanitary sewer system line. Existing properties in which the owner still retains the land’s water rights and have fully functioning well and/or septic prior to the enactment of the ordinance may continue to use their systems.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Ron Bowers, Regina Swygert-Smith, Linden Fravel and Pete Fravel. Tina Stevens participated remotely.
