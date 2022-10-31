A referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot will let Stephens City voters decide if the town should spend $2.46 million to convert the historic schoolhouse on Main Street into municipal space.
If approved, the town would take out a $2.46 million loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to renovate the brick schoolhouse at 5516 Main St. The schoolhouse was a place of education for generations of town residents until its closing in 1977.
The loan has already been secured by Stephens City through the USDA’s Communities Facilities Program.
The referendum, triggered via a town ordinance because of the size of the loan, would give Stephens City officials approval to use the loan to remodel the facility into town offices.
The proposed renovations highlight two key tenants of Stephens City’s comprehensive plan: to expand municipal office space and to provide a place for community events. Plans shared by town officials for the site show space carved out for a community center, including a kitchen area that could be used by citizen groups for events.
A purchase agreement between Frederick County Public Schools and Stephens City for the old school building was finalized in 2012, but it was as early as 2007 that the town began leasing the property from the division.
A move to Main Street (Valley Pike/U.S. 11) from 1033 Locust St., where the municipal offices are now situated, has location advantages because it would elevate the visibility of town offices, which include the police department.
“We really think of it as the perfect spot in town for what we are trying to do. It made sense to participate in various funding mechanisms, such as the USDA loan. The remodeled schoolhouse wouldn’t just be for us. It would be for the whole town, really,” said Stephens City Town Manager Mike Majher.
The referendum would give the town the dollars to start the renovation project in earnest. Preliminary engineering work has been completed so far on the floor joists, and a slate roof has been added to the plans using a combination of state and town dollars as well as the replacement of windows.
“The next step is to do the work,” Majher said. “And that’s what we want to do through utilizing this loan.”
The current town office is 4,000 square feet. The old schoolhouse is three times larger, which would triple the amount of space available for municipal offices. Stephens City has 10 employees, yet as its population ticks up, officials will likely expand staff in the next few years.
“There’s a lot of growth, so we want to be ahead of the game. We can’t hire people if we don’t have anywhere to put them,” Majher said.
The property at 5516 Main St. has four structures, but the referendum and loan pertains to the original schoolhouse. The building would be renovated to house a meeting room for town council, offices for staff, the police department and a community center.
Rather than building a new town office, taking advantage of the existing structure will enable the town to save money in a time of rising costs. In July, the Stephens City Town Council unanimously supported putting the referendum on the ballot. The last referendum the town voted on created a town park.
Majher said the $2.46 million loan would need to be paid back over a 40-year period. And it would not increase taxes for town residents, he added. If the referendum is approved, the existing town office building could be sold, generating more revenue.
The interest rate on the USDA loan is just over 2%. A conventional interest rate on a loan over $2 million would be around 7%, significantly higher, Majher said.
“We can afford to pay the interest rate it’s at,” Mahjer said. “We’ve been saving money for the better part of 15 years, so we have a chunk of money set aside for this project.”
The schoolhouse was built in the early 1900s. First a high school, it transitioned to an elementary school in the 1950s. The town remains committed to preserving the integrity of the building with its high ceilings.
The referendum on the ballot reads as follows:
“Shall the Town of Stephens City, Virginia contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation bond(s) in the maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed $2,460,000 for the purposes of providing funds to construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and equip various improvements to the Town’s Old Stephens City School property for use as a Town Hall and community use and to pay costs of issuing the bond(s)?” Yes or no?
Election Day is Nov. 8.
