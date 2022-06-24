Shenandoah Valley for Ukraine — an organization started by a Stephens City woman — has been collecting nonperishable food and other supplies to send to the people of Ukraine who are affected by the Russian invasion.
Yvonne Christ said she was inspired to start the collection after seeing some area residents throwing away blankets, sleeping bags and toys at a landfill recently.
Figuring some of those items were “still useable,” Christ thought she might encourage others to donate to the Ukraine relief effort rather than throw away items they don’t need anymore.
“They just wanted to get rid of it or need to get rid of it,” Christ said, explaining that she wasn’t trying to judge others for their choices.
Still, she said that people might make different choices if they knew they had other options.
“Everybody has at least one blanket at home,” she said.
Christ, who moved to the United States from Germany nearly 33 years ago, said she recently moved from Potomac, Maryland, to Stephens City and fell in love with the small-town atmosphere.
When deciding who might be able to transport donations to Ukraine, she said she thought of St. Andrew Ukrainian Cathedral in Silver Spring. She spoke with Father Volodymyr Steliac, who told her if she brings the donations to him, he’ll find the funds to transport them.
“He saw it coming,” she explained of Steliac’s attention to the needs of Ukrainians.
The collection is accepting bedding such as blankets, sleeping bags, pillows and mats as well as medical supplies, toiletries, items for children and babies and nonperishable food.
“We got three wheelchairs and four walkers,” she said.
She’s also received gift cards from Target to buy supplies and about $100 in nonperishable food from Martin’s.
Still hoping for more, she said they’ll also take crutches for people who are injured overseas.
People can bring supplies to Escutcheon Brewing Co., 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The collection ends on Sunday.
Christ said she’ll also be selling hand-knitted shopping nets for $15 to anyone who wants to further help the effort. She’ll use the money to buy more nonperishable food, and “100% [will] go to Ukraine.”
“My goal was actually to get enough that we could save the life of 10 people,” she said.
