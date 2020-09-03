STEPHENS CITY — Town Council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday night that it will do what it can to ensure that town residents “shall be free and safe from discrimination of all types.”
The resolution proclaims that discrimination based on race, creed, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation and age has “no place” in Stephens City.
“This town will work to move forward with a community that is blind to labels and titles and instead is intolerant of discrimination,” the resolution states. “The town seeks to unify all of its people under the banner of equality.”
The town pledges to do its part in enforcing equal protection of the laws and rights of all of its citizens, the resolution further states.
The idea for the resolution came from Town Council member Tina Stevens, who in July suggested it in response to protests against racism and police brutality spurred by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.
“I am so glad that Stephens City can be a role model for other towns and cities,” Stevens told The Star. “Stephens City has it right, and I’m so glad that I could prepare and present this resolution to be voted on tonight.”
Mayor Mike Diaz said the entire country is having discussions about racism, discrimination and intolerance. He said many are wondering, “Where are we in society right now?”
“Stephens City felt it appropriate to take a step toward saying out loud publicly that we don’t accept racism or intolerance in our town,” Diaz said. “We are a community, we are neighbors. We are here to help each other. We may have different beliefs or different ideals, but ultimately we are all human and we should all treat each other as such. We want to be an example in the area of that. And this resolution is a step towards that.”
The resolution proclaims that the town will endeavor to continue to build and create an inclusive community. It proclaims that the laws of this community, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the United States of America apply equally to all of its citizens, as guaranteed by both the U.S. Constitution and that of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The resolution also says the Town will use its resources and the power of its people to guarantee its citizens such protections.
“Wherever there is a system of oppression within its boundaries, the town will work to positively heal this system,” the resolution states. “Wherever there are town individuals, citizens, families, groups, and organizations that are marginalized, the town will work positively to promote healing, reconciliation, and justice.”
The town also adopted a resolution in appreciation of former Middletown Town Council member Daryl Terrill, who passed away Aug. 13 at his home in Middletown at the age of 80. The resolution expresses council’s sincere sympathy “to the family, friends and Middletown citizens for the loss of Daryl Terrill. We wish him Godspeed.”
Attending the meeting was Mayor Mike Diaz, Vice Mayor Jason Nauman and Town Council Members Ron Bowers, Joseph Hollis, Regina Swygert-Smith and Tina Stevens.
Bravo. Congratulations. What a progressive, liberal, inclusive, welcoming , generous , loving thing to do.
Steve, it wasn’t the liberal thing to do but the correct and just thing to do. The council has several conservatives on the board. However the retirement of one of these repubs, and the only person running to replace him is a liberal female, council will be left leaning after November. I like that.
