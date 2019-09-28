STEPHENS CITY — Sgt. Scott Baber resigned from the Stephens City Police department last week — two days after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an accusation that he wrongfully used a Taser on an inmate.
At the time of his resignation, Baber, 46, was the highest-ranking officer in the Stephens City Police Department. Former town Police Chief Charles Bockey had resigned Aug. 30 and the town had not yet found a replacement.
According to Capt. Clay Corbin, who oversees the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center’s Community Inmate Work Force, the alleged incident occurred on Sept. 13 when inmate Thomas Fabrizio, 31, was assigned to work with a crew at the town’s maintenance shed.
When Fabrizio came back to the jail from Stephens City, he informed the sergeant on duty that he had been hit with a Taser training cartridge by Baber. One probe had penetrated his stomach region and the other had stuck in his clothing. Taser training cartridges deploy probes without an electrical output. According to Corbin, Fabrizio did nothing to provoke Baber. He said Fabrizio did not consent to being hit — “not that that would have been OK either” — and that the hit came as a surprise.
When the sergeant on duty inspected Fabrizio he saw a red puncture spot on his skin and sent Fabrizio to the jail’s medical department. Fabrizio did not suffer any serious injury, according to Corbin. Earlier this year, Fabrizio was sentenced to five years in jail for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. However, three years and seven months of his sentence were suspended.
Corbin said because the incident could have criminal implications, the regional jail turned the case over to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16, which began an investigation into the matter on Sept. 17. Sheriff Lenny Millholland declined to reveal the outcome of the investigation, saying that the information had been turned over to the Town of Stephens City. Millholland said it was an administrative investigation, not a criminal investigation.
Stephens City Town Manager Mike Majher said the town’s administration reached a consensus that the incident was an accident, although he refused to say more about the investigation. Baber resigned from the Stephens City Police Department on Sept. 19. When asked if Baber was forced to resign, Majher said, “I don’t know how much I can say.”
Later that day, during a “short notice” special Town Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to appoint Maj. Steve Hawkins from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office as the town’s interim police chief. According to Majher, the town was already searching for an interim police chief, but Baber’s abrupt resignation accelerated the process as the town was now down two officers. The town’s police department currently is made up of two officers, Tyler Payne and Bill Copp, and administrative assistant Evelyn Partlow.
Hawkins, 56, has worked as Millholland’s chief deputy with the rank of major since Jan. 1, 2016. Prior to that, he served 27 years for the Virginia State Police.
Majher said the town plans to send out an advertisement for a permanent police chief in about a week, with the hope of hiring someone by January. Majher said the town will wait until it hires a new police chief to begin looking for Baber’s replacement, as they want the new police chief to be involved in the selection process. Baber’s salary was $53,000.
Also during the special meeting, Council member Jason Nauman made a motion to authorize the Town Manager to explore the possibility of Stephens City entering into an agreement to supplement town police patrols with officers from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and to explore the feasibility of the town compensating the Sheriff’s Office to cover the cost of this increased coverage in town. Majher said this potential agreement could help the town until its police department is fully staffed again.
