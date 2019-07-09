STEPHENS CITY — While recycling programs in some localities are struggling to continue, Stephens City’s program is safe for at least another year.
The town’s trash and recycling contract with Manassas-based American Disposal Services, which collects trash and recycles materials, including glass, will continue until June 30, 2020.
Town Manager Mike Majher said the contract started in the summer of 2015 and ended in June of 2017, with a three-year renewal option. This is the last year of the contract’s renewal period.
Stephens City pays American Disposal Services $8,855.48 per month for recycling and trash disposal. The company picks up trash at 501 locations and recycling at 301 locations in the town.
Majher said it’s unknown whether American Disposal Services will renew its contract with the town once it expires.
The worldwide recycling market has faced numerous challenges in recent years, in large part because China announced in 2017 it would stop accepting 24 kinds of recyclables including unsorted paper, plastics and cardboard. Since then, the United States and other countries have encountered difficulty getting rid of certain materials.
Stephens City and other localities in the area are currently working with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission to explore alternative recycling solutions.
“We are going to try to pull our resources and find a solution for the region,” Majher said.
Frederick County was recently told by its recycler, Southern Scrap, that its contract for recycling services is being terminated.
The county received the 60-day notice on June 13. If the county is unable to negotiate a new contract or another solution can’t be found, it will have to cease most of its recycling services. The City of Winchester was notified by Southern Scrap that it will stop accepting most city recyclables on July 15, which could end the city’s free curbside recycling program.
