STEPHENS CITY — Stephens City officials want to amend the town’s zoning code to outline how to regulate solar energy facilities within the town limits.
Town Council reviewed the proposal during its Tuesday night meeting. Town Manager Mike Majher noted that with several solar facilities being approved throughout Frederick County, the topic has been on the minds of town officials.
Ultimately, town officials believe they should have regulations in place in the event that such a facility is proposed within town limits. The intent is to have criteria that would preserve the public health and safety of town residents while also maintaining the town’s character.
The proposed ordinance amendment says that all solar energy systems must conform to applicable industry standards, comply with federal and state laws and comply with town code requirements. It also says that all onsite power lines be placed underground unless crossing an existing and operational class 1 railroad. The facilities must also be designed to prevent solar radiation or glare from impacting neighboring properties, public roads or other areas accessible to the public.
The proposal states a permit from the town’s zoning administrator must be required and the height of the facility must not exceed 12 feet and the footprint not exceed 25% of the lot on which it is located. A conditional-use permit is required for solar facilities in the community business, general industrial and agricultural zoning districts.
The owner must remove all solar panels and structures within 90 days of abandoning the use.
Council approved the proposed ordinance amendment’s first and second reading. However, the regulations will need a third and final reading before they are approved.
Also at the meeting, council unanimously approved the first and second reading of ordinance amendments to:
• Bar transfer of development rights (TDRs) within the town limits. A TDR program is a tool used to preserve rural land. It allows landowners to transfer their development rights to a developer or another party. Majher explained that while TDRs can be useful in Frederick County, where there is a lot of rural land to preserve, it is not particularly useful in a small town like Stephens City.
• Change the due date for taxes from July 5 and Dec. 5 to July 15 and Dec. 15.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Linden Fravel, Regina-Swygert-Smith, Ron Powers, Pete Fravel, Mariah Smith, Tina Stevens
