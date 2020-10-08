STEPHENS CITY — Town Council will hold a public hearing later this month so residents can voice their opinions on how Stephens City should spend its share of federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding.
The hearing is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Stephens City has received $356,138 from the CARES Act to help cover expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, members discussed drafting an ordinance to appropriate the funds.
Councilor Joseph Hollis noted the money can only be used for expenses incurred from March 1 through the end of December.
He said town staff committees have recommended the funds be used to address the following:
Reimburse the town for hardware and software purchased to allow remote access to meetings during the pandemic.
An additional grant appropriation to provide the public works department with required personal protection equipment (PPE) and iPads.
An additional grant appropriation to the police department for required PPE and sanitizing equipment and solutions.
An additional appropriation to provide iPads to town officials to use for remote access to government meetings.
Grants to provide infrastructure improvements for internet access in locations in town that are not served by commercial internet.
Grant appropriation for design/initial phase of converting part of the old schoolhouse on Main Street into a large public COVID regional operations center and meeting space with broadband access for citizens with small, private rooms for telehealth and possibly COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
“The current town office facility has demonstrated that it does not work in any way for maintaining social distancing or for large groups to meet, or as a place to provide meeting space and internet access for town residents,” Hollis said.
Following the public hearing, council will vote to approve an expenditure plan for the funds.
Residents can attend the hearing in-person or virtually. They also can submit comments in advance. For more information, contact Town Clerk Kelly Thatcher at info@stephenscityva.us or call 540-869-3087.
Also at the meeting, council voted to extend an emergency ordinance related to the pandemic that allows council and council committees to hold meetings electronically via phone, video teleconference or other mediums without a quorum physically present in one location. The provisions of the emergency ordinance will remain in effect until April 6.
Attending the meeting were Mayor Mike Diaz, Vice Mayor Jason Nauman and council members Ron Bowers, Linden Fravel, Joseph Hollis, Regina Swygert-Smith and Tina Stevens.
