Stephens City has formally adopted drought warning procedures recommended by Frederick Water and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) amid an ongoing drought in the region.
Amid a lack of rainfall, the DEQ last week declared a drought warning, which indicates a significant drought is imminent, for seven counties in the Shenandoah Valley's northern region, including Clarke and Frederick.
As a result, Frederick Water began implementing drought warning procedures that are now in effect. The utility is encouraging residential customers to reduce water usage by 15% and nonresidential customers by 20%.
According to a Stephens City town document, "a Drought Warning requires a mandatory reduction in nonessential water use," consistent with Frederick County code. “Customers engaged in prohibited water use will receive a warning notification,” the document states. “Upon the third violation, water service will be disconnected for the duration of the drought.”
- Residents of Stephens City (and Frederick County) should reduce landscaping water use, including watering shrubbery, trees, grass and other plants, the release states, by adhering to the following usage schedule based on the last digit of their residential or commercial address:
- Odd number addresses: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
- Even number addresses: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
- No watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m
Strictly prohibited activities include:
- Washing down of streets, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, other hard-surfaced areas, buildings, and structures, except as required for safety concerns;
- Noncommercial washing of privately owned automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, etc.;
- Using water to maintain fountains, reflective ponds, or decorative water bodies for aesthetic or scenic purposes, except when necessary to support aquatic life;
- Obtaining water from fire hydrants for construction purposes, fire drills, or any other purpose other than fire suppression or public emergency;
- Using water to fill or refill public or private swimming pools; and
- Bulk water sales (haulers)
The National Weather Service issued another heat warning for the Winchester area on Wednesday as temperatures hiked up into the 90s for the fourth consecutive day.
The drought's impacts in the Stephens City area are especially evident as the fields outside of the town are a wan yellow color. The U.S Drought Monitor at drought.gov indicates that southeastern Frederick County is experiencing an "extreme drought," while the northern sections are "abnormally dry." The city of Winchester is experiencing a "moderate drought," the U.S Drought monitor shows.
A low-flowing North Fork of the Shenandoah River, which supplies much of the region's water, in combination with climatic conditions prompted Winchester to declare a drought warning last week. The city is urging residents to voluntarily cut water use by 10%.
Berryville has mandatory water restrictions in place. Clarke County is encouraging voluntary water conservation.
Because of the dry conditions, open air burning is currently prohibited in Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
