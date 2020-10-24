Name: Julia Young
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Political affiliation: N/A
Political/professional experience: Membership Marketing and Coordinator for Shenandoah Arts Council and President of the Traveling Art Club.
Education: Studying Political Science at Lord Fairfax Community College
Age: 28
Campaign platform: Supporting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, making Stephens City a more welcoming place for people of color and the LGBTQ community and fostering growth of residential and commercial development.
Campaign website: N/A
