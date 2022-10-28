Pete Fravel bio box photo

Pete Fravel

Name: Linden A. “Pete” Fravel III

Running for: Stephens City Town Council

Political affiliation: Independent/conservative

Political/professional experience:

  • Lt Col, USAF, Retired, 20-year career
  • Stephens City Town Council member (2 years)
  • Stephens City Planning Committee Member (1.5 years)
  • Stephens City Personnel Committee Chair (present)
  • Stephens City Public Works and Finance Committee member (present)

Education:

  • B.S. in Civil Engineering, Virginia Military Institute
  • MBA, Touro University

Age: 49

Campaign platform:

  • ·Utility/Infrastructure modernization
  • Economic development
  • Main Street beautification
  • Smart growth of the town
  • Community events/involvement

