Name: Linden A. “Pete” Fravel III
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent/conservative
Political/professional experience:
- Lt Col, USAF, Retired, 20-year career
- Stephens City Town Council member (2 years)
- Stephens City Planning Committee Member (1.5 years)
- Stephens City Personnel Committee Chair (present)
- Stephens City Public Works and Finance Committee member (present)
Education:
- B.S. in Civil Engineering, Virginia Military Institute
- MBA, Touro University
Age: 49
Campaign platform:
- ·Utility/Infrastructure modernization
- Economic development
- Main Street beautification
- Smart growth of the town
- Community events/involvement
