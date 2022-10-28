Name: Regina Swygert-Smith
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Incumbent candidate. Senior program manager; terrier groomer; lawyer, but only when necessary
Education: Coker College, Hartsville, S.C., BA English; George Washington University Law School, Washington, D.C., Juris Doctor 1978
Age: Not provided
Campaign platform: A 22-year resident of Stephens City and a firm believer in the value of small-town life. Having served 8 years on Town Council, Regina wants to continue to update the town’s ordinances not just to the needs of 21st century expectations but also to understandable and workable language. She hopes to encourage new residents of the Town to participate in its small but effective government. And she looks forward to the revitalization of the Old School property into a new Town Hall building to house town offices, the Police Department, and provide meeting rooms for everything from garden and book clubs to spaces for publicly attended award ceremonies.
