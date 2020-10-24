Name: Ronald Bowers
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Political affiliation: N/A
Political/professional experience: Retired
Education: James Wood High School
Age: 83
Campaign platform: Continuing to serve the citizens of Stephens City
Campaign website: N/A
