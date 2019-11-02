Name: Steven Happek
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Age: 47
Political Affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Information Technology Consultant
Education: Bachelor's degree, University of Virginia; Master's degree (in process), American University
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent: 12 years
What makes you the best candidate?: Having served on the Stephens City Planning Commission for five years, I am familiar with and understand town ordinances and the comprehensive plan.
Salary/length of term: Unpaid; running for an unexpired term that ends on Dec. 31, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.