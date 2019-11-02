Name: Christina "Tina" Stevens
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Age: 44
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Founder and Executive Director of I'm Just Me Movement and employed at Giant Food-Customer Service since 1991.
Education: Studied Business at Lord Fairfax Community College.
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? More than two years.
What makes you the best candidate?: My priorities include transparency, increased community engagement, and a commitment to capital improvements in our town. I want to work with all our residents to enrich our town and enrich our future by improving sidewalks, utilizing the Stephens City Schoolhouse as our town office/community center, updating the community playground, attracting new and encouraging current businesses, and addressing traffic congestion.
As an experienced leader, I know the value of building strong community partnerships. I have faced adversity and overcome barriers that have prepared me both personally and professionally to rise above challenges and excel. This experience has instilled a deep sense of commitment to making a difference in my community for our children, adults, and families. I have made history already by being the first African American woman to run for Stephens City Town Council.
Every voice matters in our community! I am committed to be your voice on Town Council. I will listen to your concerns and will work hard to address them. I am committed to transparency. I am committed to staying connected to our community.
Salary/length of term: Unpaid; running to filling an unexpired term than ends on Dec. 31, 2020.
