Name: Tina Stevens
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Political affiliation: N/A
Political/professional experience: Member of Stephens City Town Council since Nov. 2019. Founder and Executive Director of I'm Just Me Movement and employed at Giant Food-Customer Service since 1991.
Education: Studied Business at Lord Fairfax Community College
Age: 45
Campaign platform:: Adjusting the town's Capital Improvement Plan, improving the sidewalks and finding ways to expand the roads to improve traffic. Developing a community center that could be used by the elderly and veterans. Increasing town participation in council meetings and helping the community heal from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campaign website: N/A
