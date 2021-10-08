STEPHENS CITY — In an effort to advocate for inclusion and acceptance, Stephens City Town Council on Tuesday night unanimously adopted a resolution declaring October the “I’m Just Me Because” month.
The resolution encourages all citizens to express their individuality and embrace the positive aspects of who they are. Councilwoman Tina Stevens introduced the resolution, which was inspired by the I’m Just Me Movement — a nonprofit organization she co-founded in 2015. The organization mentors at-risk youth, promotes inclusion and diversity, advocates for positive acceptance of others, breaks down stereotypes and helps people overcome adversity.
“I think it’s great that the town is so inclusive,” said Mayor Mike Diaz. “I look at our board here and I see a great diversity in both our staff as well as our council members and I applaud what we are able to offer to our community and to our citizens. This is just one more step in showing that outwardly.”
Reading the resolution, Stevens said the I’m Just Me Movement works to spread understanding of others and healing. She said it raises awareness about bullying and self-esteem issues in order to positively impact youth, families and communities.
Also at the meeting, council members said they were generally impressed by the Sherando High School homecoming parade that took place Sept. 30 on Main Street and praised the event for being a success. However, council member Regina Swygert-Smith expressed concerns about the Sherando Warrior mascot. She suggested the council recommend at future parades that the mascot not paint his face red, as it could be seen as offensive and “not the best way to represent Native Americans.”
“It was a nice parade,” Swygert-Smith. “I could have done without the kid on the horse, however, who red colored his face. Yeah, just because you are representing Native Americans, you don’t have to do that. It’s kind of like blackface, and I don’t think that’s so good.”
Stevens said she thought the red paint was meant to resemble war paint, but she said she understood Swygert-Smith’s concerns.
In 2016, a group of area Native Americans objected to the Sherando mascot at a Frederick County School Board meeting, saying they found it offensive. In 2020, about a dozen Sherando students launched an online petition asking for the mascot to be changed, saying it “mocks the history of Native people in America and encourages a violent and racist image of them.” To date, the petition on Change.org has 3,325 signatures. A counter Change.org petition created the same year by people wanting to keep the mascot has generated 2,528 signatures.
In other business, council:
• Amended Chapter 13 of the Town Code to restrict planting bamboo where it could encroach on other properties. Landowners will be forbidden from allowing bamboo to grow without proper upkeep and containment measures. If the bamboo spreads to adjoining properties, the landowner will be subject to penalties outlined in 15.2-901.1 of the State Code. State Code says the penalty is not to exceed $50 for the first violation. Repeated violations within a 12-month period could lead to penalties of up to $3,000.
• Unanimously voted to appoint Steven Happek to the Planning Commission to fill a vacancy created when Pete Fravel stepped down after being appointed to Town Council in January.
Happek previously served on the Stephens City Planning Commission for five years, but left the position when he was appointed an interim Town Council member on Aug. 6, 2019. Happek lost a special election to Tina Stevens later that year.
• Town Manager Mike Majher announced the town will hold a “Movie on Main” event on Oct. 16 at Newtown Commons, showing the 1993 Disney Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus.” The event is free to attend. The Stephens City Fire and Rescue Company will be there selling concessions as a fundraiser. The event begins at 6 p.m., but the movie will not start until after sunset.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Pete Fravel, Regina Swygert-Smith, Ron Bowers, Tina Stevens, Mariah Smith and Linden Fravel.
