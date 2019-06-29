STEPHENS CITY — Stephens City will hold a special election on Nov. 5 to find someone to replace Kelly Ann Thatcher on Town Council.
Thatcher, who was elected to council in November of 2016, is stepping down so that she can succeed Michele Stone as the town clerk. Thatcher tendered her resignation on June 19 and left her job as an aide at Greenwood Mill Elementary School in Frederick County. The person who wins the special election will fill the remainder of Thatcher’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2020.
Town Council has six members and a mayor. They serve at-large. Seats come up for election on a staggered basis every two years. Terms are four years.
Responsibilities of the town clerk include taking minutes during council meetings, advertising public hearings, ordering office supplies and keeping inventory of town equipment.
“I’ve grown to love this town,” Thatcher said. “It’s definitely an opportunity for me where I can be closer to home and interact more with people in this town.”
Thatcher is currently being trained by Stone. Town Council is expected to appoint Thatcher to replace Stone at its meeting on Tuesday night. Thatcher said she took the job because she was “ready for a change.” Her husband Seth Thatcher is currently the Republican nominee for the Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue in the Nov. 5 election.
People interested in running for Thatcher’s seat on Town Council must file the necessary paperwork with the Frederick County Office of Elections, 107 N. Kent St., Suite 102, Winchester, no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Applicants must be residents of the town. Town Council members are not paid.
Town Manager Mike Majher told The Star in an email that council will likely appoint an interim council member until the special election is held.
Majher did not respond to The Star’s request for Thatcher’s salary. Stone received a starting salary of about $30,000 when she was hired in April of 2016.
Stone recently opened a private investigations and private processing business. She said the new job will give her more time to be involved with her daughter’s activities. She also said she and her husband are planning to open up their home to foster children.
Although the new job will provide Stone with new opportunities, she said she is sad to be leaving the Town Office.
“I thought long and hard if I wanted to leave,” Stone said. “Because they are fantastic people to work with, they are fantastic people to work for. Pretty much, we are all one big family there.”
