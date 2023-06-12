The Stephens City VA (Veterans Affairs) Clinic is set to move to a larger, more convenient location in Winchester that will be renamed the Winchester VA Clinic, according to a media release from the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
The new 22,000-square-foot facility — more than twice the size of the existing location — will help serve a growing number of military veterans living in the Winchester area.
“We have nearly 5,000 Veterans assigned to the clinic,” said Stephens City VA Clinic Manager Megan Shickle-Wise. “This new facility allows us to accommodate them and more Veterans in the future.”
The new clinic, located at 100 Dawson Drive, was built to modern VA treatment facility standards and includes 31 exam rooms for services such as primary care, mental health and occupational therapy. Additional treatment areas for services such as optometry, physical therapy and audiology are also included. The new location also has expanded parking availability.
There are 12,766 veterans eligible for care that are living in the Winchester area to include Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Hampshire counties as well as the city of Winchester.
The current Stephens City VA Clinic location will close June. The Winchester VA Clinic will open on June 26.
___
The Martinsburg VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, is a Joint Commission accredited, complexity level 1C facility serving over 70,000 veterans in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania. It operates seven Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs). The clinics are VA-staffed and located in Cumberland, Hagerstown and Fort Detrick, Maryland; Petersburg and Franklin, West Virginia, and Harrisonburg and Winchester, Virginia. The Martinsburg VA Medical Center also supports the Vet Center in Martinsburg and the Culpeper and Winchester national cemeteries in Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.