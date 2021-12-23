FRONT ROYAL — A Stephens City woman was sentenced in Warren County Circuit Court last week to four months of home electronic monitoring after pleading guilty in an arson case.
Alicia Hullihan, 50, will begin the home monitoring on Jan. 15, according to court documents.
The sentence is the result of a Dec. 6 deal in which she pleaded guilty to felony arson and three misdemeanor animal cruelty counts.
In exchange for the arson plea, Hullihan was sentenced to five years in prison with all but four months suspended. She received a three-year suspended sentence for the animal cruelty charges. She also received two years of supervised probation.
The pleas were under the Alford doctrine, which means the defendant agrees with some facts in the case, but not all of them. The defendant enters into the deal to avoid trial, where a harsher penalty is possible. Hullihan faced up to life in prison for the arson charge.
While Hullihan made the plea earlier this month on the day her trial was set to begin, Judge William Sharp was delayed in accepting the deal as it had to be determined what jail could administer the home electronic monitoring program.
The plea agreement previously stated that the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail would oversee the electronic monitoring, but RSW can only provide that program to residents of its jurisdictional member counties. Therefore, court documents show that the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, which serves Stephens City, will oversee Hullihan’s home monitoring program.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell previously told the court that the deal was offered because of the circumstantial evidence in the case.
Bell explained the fire occurred on Jan. 4, 2019, when Hullihan lived at 204 Virginia Ave. Apt 4. While the fire caused significant property damage, police said following her Feb. 6, 2019, arrest that the fire mostly burned Hullihan’s apartment.
Investigators were unable to determine an exact cause of the fire, but ruled out that it was accidental, Bell said. He noted that Hullihan texted people about eviction problems and said she wanted to see it all burn.
Hullihan served about a month at the RSW Jail following her arrest before being released on a $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.