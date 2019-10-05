MIDDLETOWN — The first weekend in October will be a time that Alex Burton of Stephens City will always remember. There was a wedding — not hers, but her sister-in-law’s. She was pregnant, but her due date was months away. Instead, this weekend stands out for an entirely different life-changing reason — it was this weekend, two years ago, when Burton discovered a lump in her breast.
“It’s like it came out of nowhere,” she said.
At her OB appointment later that month, Burton told them about the lump and they encouraged her not to worry, saying it was likely a clogged milk duct, something that can happen when a woman is pregnant.
“I said, maybe we should do something a little further, it just doesn’t feel right. So they ordered a sonogram and they said it was a mass, so we had to do a biopsy,” recounted Burton.
That was Nov. 8. Two days later, she found out that she had breast cancer — Stage 3 Triple Negative breast cancer.
“They say feel your boobs, 55 mammogram, and just to be 31 turning 32, being diagnosed with breast cancer is not really a common thing,” she said.
“The scarier part was that it was Triple Negative breast cancer, which is the most aggressive form of breast cancer at this time. It was a shock to my husband, my family, to all of us.”
On Nov. 13, her 32nd birthday, she saw a surgeon at Inova Fairfax. On Nov. 27, she had a port placement put in, which was necessary because she could not undergo sedation because she was pregnant. The next day, she had her first chemo treatment, something that continued every 21 days.
Understandably, being pregnant while undergoing such a treatment was a stressful time for the mom-to-be.
“I’m thinking that I’ve got to stay alive for my baby. And stay positive. Because it’s all going to happen the way it’s suppose to,” she said.
“It’s just scary, because you’re the mother and supposed to be taking care of baby, and here you are getting chemo and all kinds of crazy stuff that can kill somebody.”
Burton had to get shots twice a day to thin her blood while she was pregnant, for the baby’s safety. The silver lining was that she did get to see a sonogram of the baby each week, and the baby’s blood was tested weekly, so that the medical staff could tract the fetus’ development.
“You just have to face the fear. Like I said, ‘I’m not going to die today. I’ve got to stay alive for my boys and my family,’” said Burton.
One heartbreaking moment was in December, when her hair began falling out.
“My husband had to shave my head, I couldn’t do it,” said Burton, tears springing to her eyes.
“You’re supposed to be beautiful when you’re pregnant. But I had to go to chemo. Which is fine, I’m fine with it... But it really sucked. It’s nothing that you think about when you’re pregnant. You worry about your baby. It’s the scariest thing.”
But Burton was determined to be strong,and kept a positive attitude throughout the experience.
“So I always do what I’ve always done, which is put a smile on, go to work, continue living my life. Because cancer is not going to tell me how to live my life, because I like to do what I want, not what cancer wants,” she said.
Burton continued going to work at Lord Fairfax Community College, where she was embraced and supported by her coworkers. She even worked through her chemo treatments when possible.
“My oncologist was amazed, because I’d go to chemo and I’d be pregnant, and then I’d go to work the next day. Because I’m not going to sit at home and feel miserable about myself. That’s not how you live,” she said.
“My boss was so great. They gave me an iPad so when I’d go to chemo, I could respond to emails, I could work from the chemo. You sit there for four hours and get infused, I’m not going to sit there and be like, OK I’m miserable. I’m not doing that.”
Her biggest source of support came from her husband, Rick.
“For some reason you think when you’re married, we women think that we’re going to be the ones to take care of our husbands. Like no, he took care of me. We had a newborn, I was sick. He handled it all like a champ and the rock that he is. I don’t think I would have been able to do any of that without my husband.”
Burton said that after he shaved her head, her husband helped her get through the tough moment by injecting a bit of fun with wig shopping.
“He bought all of my wigs, he spoiled me with wigs — I had a red one, a black one. It was fun. I just had to have fun with it,” she said.
After her chemo treatment on Jan. 29, 2018, Burton’s water broke at 1:30 in the morning. Thirty-six hours of labor later, she and Rick were the proud parents of a baby boy, Hunter.
“He had more hair than I did,” she said.
Two weeks later, she began 12 rounds of chemo once a week. Once that finished in May, she had a bilateral double mastectomy in June.
“Then in August, I did 32 rounds of radiation. It’s just ongoing. I’ve been cut, infused, radiated, I’ve done it all.”
Not even 2 years old yet, Hunter has no idea what his mother went through while she was pregnant with him.
“He basically saved my life. If I’d never gotten pregnant, I would have never felt the lump. That in itself, he’s a lifesaver. But he’s not going to know until he’s 30, because he’ll hang that over my head,” she said with a wry smile.
She does plan to have her son genetically tested for the breast cancer gene when he’s a teenager, since men can get breast cancer and the gene mutation runs in her family. After Burton was diagnosed, her three sisters underwent genetic testing and two found out they have the BRCA 1 gene. One sister was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November 2018, and had a preventative double mastectomy and hysterectomy at the same time. Another sister was diagnosed with fallopian tube cancer one month later,. She had a hysterectomy and will have a mastectomy this month.
“It’s crazy how three out of us four girls had it, and we had to make measures to get it taken care of,” she said.
“My family got hit pretty hard, but I like to think we’re pretty bad-ass.”
Although the fourth sister did not have the BRCA 1 gene, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Burton wanted to stress the importance of self-exams, mammograms and testing, since her parents have not had any type of cancer and all four sisters were diagnosed with different cancers.
“We’re getting diagnosed younger and younger these days, it’s scary. The medical field is 10 times better than it was 10 years ago. We’re lucky that more people are survivors — I don’t like to think it’s a death sentence.”
These days, Burton is enjoying spending time with her family, grateful for each day she gets to be with them.
“My outlook is that every day is a gift,” she said.
“I am grateful that I get to be a mother, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, a friend. All of those titles are what is important to me, and I will continue to fight against cancer or anything I need to, to keep on being that person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.