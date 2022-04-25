WINCHESTER — Brijesh Ashokkummar of Stephens City repeated as the Men’s Open singles winner to highlight action from the three-day Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Stonebrook Club Tennis Tournament that concluded on Sunday.
The tournament featured 101 players age 18 and over competing in a total of 15 men’s and women’s divisions. There were 81 total matches in the tournament.
Ashokkummar defeated Nathan Leslie of Fairfax 6-4, 6-0 in the singles final.
Other championship match results:
Women's 18 & over doubles — 3.0: Mary Saunders (Winchester)/Mary Broy (Berryville) def. Ann Pawlak/Desiree Kardashian, 6-1, 6-3. 3.5: Winny Zhang/Joy Wu def. Joan Cestaro/Donna Hopkins, 6-2, 6-2; 4.0: Wu/Shan Wang def. Stacey Stickley/Susan Perry 4-6, 6-2 (10-8).
Women's 18 & over singles — 3.5: Allison Kearney def. Janie Shrader, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); 4.0: Lindsay Bazydlo def. Kim Wright 6-3, 6-1.
Men's 18 & over doubles — 3.5: Nick Lech (Winchester)/Mike Turpin (Clear Brook) def. Matthew Peterson/William Gilpin 6-2, 7-5. 4.0: Soheil Shirzadi/Tieng Nguyen def. Wei Shao/Lichen Xiang 6-2, 6-4.
Men's 18 & over singles — 3.0: Bo Liang def. Sean Jayachandran 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; 3.5: Shawn Murphy def. Benjamin Butler 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); 4.0: Jonathan Koch (Winchester) def. Rob Dragonette, 6-0, 6-4.
Combo Mixed 18 & over doubles — 6.5: Carrie Wofford/Gabriel McHugh def. Zhang/Pengyu Wang 6-3, 6-4; 7.0: Jing Gu/Wang def. Skip Broy/Mary Broy 6-0, 6-2.
Men's open doubles — Bryant Mohns/Alejandro Parada def. Robert Mazzanti/Alexander Serio 6-1, 6-2.
Mixed open doubles — Bazydlo/Parada def. Julie Ogborne/Kevin Ogborne 6-2, 6-2.
