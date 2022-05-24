STEPHENS CITY — The Newtown Heritage Festival is back in full form this weekend.
The three-day festival, which starts Thursday evening and concludes Saturday night, celebrates small-town life and the history of Stephens City, which was once called Newtown. It's typically held every Memorial Day Weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event's cancellation in 2020. Last year, the festival was held in a scaled-back virtual format.
Mayor Mike Diaz said he's "super excited" for the festival's full-fledged return.
"Last year's Newtown on the Net was a unique experience but does not compare to an in-person experience. You certainly can't feel the rumble of the best fireworks display in the valley in a virtual event."
This year also marks the festival's 30th anniversary, noted Newtown Heritage Festival President Tootie Rinker.
Commemorative items will be sold during the festival to mark the milestone.
"We're really proud of the virtual festival we put on last year — we had wonderful views online with the music," Rinker said. "But this is going to let us bring back crafters. You know, it's an old hometown [festival] where people come out, bring their lawn chairs, and sit and visit with all their neighbors while they listen to music and kids play. … We want to be back to that fun thing where everybody comes with their family. So we're all pretty excited about it."
The festival's first event is the Miss Newtown Festival Pageant at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Newtown Commons stage at 5165 Main St.
Winners will ride in the Newtown Festival Parade on Saturday and next year's Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival parade in Winchester.
The festival gets going at 6 p.m. Friday at Newtown Commons, with food, concessions and crafters. Newtown String Band performs at 6:30 p.m., followed by a showing of the family-friendly baseball movie "The Sandlot" at 8:45 p.m.
"We'll have popcorn," Rinker said. "But, you know, it's a really wonderful family thing. And so we encourage people to come and bring a lawn chair and their kids and come watch a good movie."
On Saturday, a Memorial Day observance at the Stephens City Veterans Memorial at 5516 Main St. will be held at 8 a.m.
"It's put on by the Veterans Association here in Stephens city," Rinker said. "But the local churches take part … as well as a speaker who's a military veteran."
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a Classic Car Show will take place at the old Stephens City school site on Main Street. Rinker said people can register on the day of the show.
Starting at 10 a.m., concessions and crafters will be at Newtown Commons.
"We'll have a great craft show," Rinker said. "We've got some fantastic crafters coming. Things like woodworking, and there's a gentleman who does like blacksmithing item work, some art, some jewelry, a lot of really neat handcrafted items."
At 11 a.m., an "Up Along Mulberry" guided trolley tour created by the Newtown History Center will be held. The tour is free but tickets are required. Seating is limited. Pick up a ticket at the festival tent or reserve a spot by emailing NHF30th@gmail.com. Another tour is set for 4 p.m.
"You'll hear some about some of the history of how our fire department came to be and the Lutheran church and what really went on at the old Stephens City school, things like that — really fun stuff," Rinker said. "So for people who are interested in history, it's phenomenal."
From 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., the Stephens City Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company will have a chicken barbecue (drive thru and takeout) at 5346 Mulberry St.
"Fantastic" live music will continue at Newtown Commons on Saturday, Rinker said. Virginia Rain Bluegrass Band performs from noon to 1:45 p.m., Crosswinds from 4-5:30 p.m. and Souled Out from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
"People can hardly wait because everybody gets up and dances," Rinker said. "I mean, I've seen people in their 80s up there going crazy and teaching the little kids 5 to 6 [years old] how to dance. It's so much fun. It brings a lot of joy."
The festival's main event is the Newtown Heritage Festival Parade, which kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. There are at least 50 entries including bands, fire trucks and antique cars.
"It's like something out of the history books where everybody you know puts a little float in [the parade] or sometimes it's just a car, and they're waving like crazy," Rinker said. "Everybody's called out by name, you know, having a great time."
A "Pie Town" pie-eating contest will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Newtown Commons. Pre-registration is required at the festival tent.
The festival concludes at 9 p.m. Saturday with a fireworks show at Newtown Commons.
Rinker said the 13-member Newtown Heritage Festival Committee has been planning the festival since August.
"The town is very supportive of us," she said. "And they help us with logistics. You know, our local police department supports us 100% — they do help us with all the traffic control. … But the fundraising we do ourselves. We're totally supported by area businesses."
