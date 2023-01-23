WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man whose poor driving choices have twice before put him in hot water has been jailed after allegedly leading police on a chase that reached up to 100 mph.
John Patrick Scaperotto, 44, of Stephenson, was charged with a variety of felonies, misdemeanors and traffic infractions following last week's reported pursuit.
According to a media release from Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, a trooper reportedly spotted Scaperotto driving 80 mph on Va. 37 — a divided four-lane highway west of Winchester with a posted speed limit of 65 mph — at approximately 8:10 a.m. Thursday. When the trooper attempted to pull over Scaperotto's Chevrolet pickup truck, the driver refused to stop, the release states.
The pursuit exited Va. 37 and continued onto U.S. 50 (Northwestern Pike) and U.S. 522 (North Frederick Pike) before returning to Va. 37, where the Chevrolet crossed the median and entered the southbound travel lanes while driving north, the release states.
When the Chevrolet again crossed back into the median, it attempted to go south in the northbound lanes, the release states. That prompted an unidentified state trooper to hit the pickup with his patrol car in an attempt to stop the suspect from driving in the wrong direction.
According to the release, the pickup managed to keep moving and headed north in Va. 37's northbound lanes until it ran into the median off the left side of the highway and struck a guardrail.
Scaperotto was taken into custody and transported to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County, where he continues to be held without bond on two felony counts of possession of a schedule I or II drug, one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license, one misdemeanor count of fictitious vehicle registration, one misdemeanor count of operating an uninsured vehicle and one misdemeanor count of littering. Scaperotto was also charged with several traffic infractions including speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop at a red light and failure to wear a seat belt.
Coffey's release states that a trooper suffered minor injuries during the pursuit, but the trooper's name and extent of his or her injuries were not provided.
Scaperotto has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2010, with dozens of convictions in Frederick County related to illicit means of obtaining money including forgery, uttering forged checks and obtaining money by false pretenses. Also included among his prior convictions are a felony for eluding police on March 9, 2018, in Winchester, and a misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated on Aug. 30, 2018, in Frederick County.
Additionally, Scaperotto is currently scheduled to appear on Feb. 24 in Frederick County Circuit Court to answer to a total of 54 probation violation charges.
A preliminary hearing on last week's felony charges, as well as a trial for the misdemeanor violations and traffic infractions, is scheduled for April 11 in Frederick County General District Court.
(1) comment
Some people don't deserve a fiftieth chance. What makes him so special that our criminal justice system keeps releasing him into the public where he just causes more problems?
