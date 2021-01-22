WINCHESTER — Stephenson resident and former House of Delegates member Winsome Sears announced Thursday that she is seeking the Republican nomination to run for Virginia lieutenant governor in the Nov. 2 election.
Sears, who is president and owner of Shenandoah Appliance Plumbing & Electric in Winchester, joins four other candidates seeking the GOP nod: security company executive Lance Allen, business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia, former state delegate Tim Hugo and 84th District Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach.
“For too long, our Commonwealth has suffered under the abuses of Democrat leadership,” Sears, 56, said in a statement announcing her candidacy.
She criticized Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like so many other small business owners, I’ve endured the unwarranted and unnecessarily aggressive shutdowns that have been sanctioned by this hypocritical administration,” Sears said. “This assault on hardworking Virginians and our economy must end.”
Sears also was critical of their support of abortion rights and more gun control, accusing them of “assaulting our Second Amendment rights.”
Fairfax is running for governor in the upcoming election.
Sears said she is running for lieutenant governor because “adult decisions have to be made and I’m the person to make them.”
Born in Jamaica, Sears moved to the United States at age 6. She went on to serve in the Marine Corps from 1983-86. She later became the first Black Republican woman, first female veteran and first naturalized citizen elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 90th District, which encompasses parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach, from 2002-2004. She did not seek a second term. Instead, she made an unsuccessful bid to represent Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.
Recently, she was the national chair of Black Americans to Re-Elect the President — an organization focused on supporting Donald Trump and expanding the Republican Party.
Sears said in an interview that she wants to make abortion illegal in all cases, unless the life of the mother is at risk. She said she considers abortion “genocide” and that unwanted babies should be placed for adoption.
She also supports protecting Second Amendment rights and opposes any additional forms of gun control.
“We have so many pieces of legislation,” Sears said. “Let’s focus on what we have instead of making more laws so we can say, ‘We did something, vote for me.’”
Sears added that she wants to change the way education is funded in Virginia so that taxpayer money follows the student instead of going directly to fund public education. This would allow parents to use the money on private school tuition or homeschooling expenses.
She opposes increasing the minimum wage to $15, saying it would harm small business owners and result in higher prices for customers.
Sears believes she can unite the Republican Party and expand the electorate by building relationships with the Hispanic community and bringing more Black conservatives to the party. She said she believes “there are certain politicians who benefit when citizens are at each other’s throats” and hopes she can reduce the divisiveness that has plagued politics in recent years.
“This kind of vitriol, this poison that has come around, this is something different,” Sears said. “So I say if we form relationships with each other, if we, for example, go to each others meetings and talk about who we are and what we are about. … if we really set out to understand and know our neighbors and those who are not our neighbors, then we can agree ‘you live your life and I’ll live my life and we’ll try to figure out this world together.’”
Sears and her husband have three adult daughters. She attends Victory Church.
The filing deadline for candidates is March 25.
Primaries for both parties will be held on June 8.
