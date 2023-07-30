CROSS JUNCTION — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Sunday morning recovered the body of a teenager believed to have accidentally drowned Saturday night in Lake Holiday near Cross Junction.
According to a media release from the Sheriff's Office's public information officer, Lt. Warren Gosnell, the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center was contacted at 8:08 p.m. Saturday about a missing man who had last been seen about an hour earlier in the water off Beach 1 at Lake Holiday, a 249-acre manmade lake surrounded by a private residential community in northwest Frederick County.
Deputies responded to the area and began a search for Edil Borjes-Garcia, 19, of Sterling. According to the media release, Borjes-Garcia knew how to swim and had been doing so without any issues or signs of struggle, and no one saw him go underwater.
Members of the Sheriff's Office Dive Team were called to Lake Holiday and conducted search and rescue efforts into the early morning Sunday. They were assisted by search and recovery groups from the Virginia State Police and Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, as well as members of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department and volunteers from various local agencies.
At 11:54 a.m. Sunday, divers discovered a body submerged in approximately 10 feet of water and began the process of recovering it, the media release states. Once completed, the victim was positively identified as Borjes-Garcia.
"As of the writing of this release, there are no indications or signs of foul play and this is believed to have been an accidental drowning," Gosnell wrote early Sunday afternoon.
This is the second accidental drowning at Lake Holiday in two years. On April 28, 2021, 58-year-old Andrew J. Howlett, a resident of the gated community near Cross Junction, was pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center after being pulled from the water.
On July 26, 2020, tragedy was averted after a 3-year-old girl who wandered into the waters of Lake Holiday was seen floating face down. The child was carried to shore by a beachgoer and revived when her parents performed CPR.
