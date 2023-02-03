WINCHESTER — Once upon a time in the not-so-faraway land of Baltimore, there was a mystical, magical place where people gathered to sing, dance and party with a nonstop parade of musical legends.
That place was called Hammerjacks and, to the tens of thousands of people who walked through its doors year after year, it was the greatest entertainment venue on Earth.
Steve Nerangis of Winchester certainly thought so. He spent a lot of time there in the early 1990s when he was studying at the University of Maryland and interning at Baltimore radio station WHFS, which at the time was one of the most respected and well-known progressive rock stations in the country. WHFS sponsored numerous events and performances at Hammerjacks, so Nerangis would go to the club frequently to help with shows featuring nationally known alternative artists including Blind Melon, Live, Big Audio Dynamite and Public Image Ltd.
"That was a good time," Nerangis said this week.
Three decades later, the co-owner of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester is producing and directing documentaries. His first film, released in 2016, was "Can't Stop the Show: The Return of Kix," which told the story of a nationally known band that got its start in Hagerstown, Maryland. Subsequent projects have included 2019's "Just Like Will," about a mother who performs in a rock opera based on her son's suicide, and 2020's "The Making Of: Please Don't Make Me Play Piano Man," about the production of a musical play based on the life of a piano player who performed in bars for years.
Nerangis' latest production has him particularly excited, in part because it takes him back to a place where he loved hanging out during his college years. "Hammerjacks: The Rockumentary" premiered on Oct. 8 at the local Alamo's Lost Weekend XV film festival and was released this week for home streaming. DVD and Blu-ray versions will be available soon.
Kix are for kids
"When I was a kid, my two primary interests were movies and music," Nerangis said. "I used to run around with a Super 8 camera and make movies."
His parents, Kathy and Nick Nerangis of Winchester, were "really supportive of anything I wanted to do," he said.
"They bought the Super 8 camera, drove me to get the film developed," Steve Nerangis said. "They would be in the cast of my little movies."
When Nerangis enrolled at the University of Maryland in 1990, his plan was to learn all he could about filmmaking. That plan was dashed midway through his freshman year when the college shut down its radio/television/filmmaking program.
Since he was already interning at WHFS, Nerangis decided to switch gears and pursue his passion for music by learning all he could about working in radio and the music industry.
"I didn't get to follow the film path until we opened the Alamo [in October 2009]," he said. "It gave me an outlet to start to meet filmmakers and sort of back my way into working on things."
Nerangis released his first documentary, "Can't Stop the Show: The Return of Kix," in 2016 and hasn't looked back since.
"Can't Stop the Show" tells the story of a hard rock band that steadily grew in popularity after releasing its first album, the self-titled "Kix," in 1981. In 1988, Kix scored a major hit single with "Don't Close Your Eyes," a track from its platinum "Blow My Fuse" album that climbed to No. 11 on the national Billboard Hot 100 record chart.
Unfortunately, Kix's time on top was short-lived. In the early 1990s, grunge music performed by bands such as Nirvana, Alice In Chains and Soundgarden commanded radio airwaves and music sales, and so-called "hair metal" bands like Kix faded from prominence practically overnight.
Kix stopped performing together in 1996 but reunited in late 2003. The band has never regained its national prominence but remains a popular touring act, especially in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Hammer time
When Nerangis was making "Can't Stop the Show" in the mid-2010s, he wanted to film interviews with the band's members at Hammerjacks, a club where they had played about 80 times over the years.
"Nobody talks about Hammerjacks without talking about Kix," Nerangis said. "They're synonymous."
Problem was, Hammerjacks was gone. The club that Louis Principio opened in 1977 and went on to host Kiss, Blondie, Peter Frampton, Nine Inch Nails, the Pretenders, Waylon Jennings, Foreigner and hundreds of other major artists was torn down in 1997 to make way for M&T Bank Stadium, which is where the NFL's Baltimore Ravens play.
However, the name Hammerjacks was still a viable brand, owned by Kevin Butler of the Hammerjacks Entertainment Group. Nerangis reached out to Butler via Facebook to see if it would be OK to shoot in the new version of the club that was being constructed in Baltimore.
"He wrote right back and said, 'Yeah, this sounds great,'" Nerangis said.
Butler also said he would be willing to work with Nerangis on a documentary about Hammerjacks, an offer the filmmaker eagerly accepted.
"We were in the middle of filming the Kix movie, so we just started asking everyone we interviewed about Kix to share stories about Hammerjacks," Nerangis said.
The original idea was to do a film about the reopening of Hammerjacks. That got scuttled midway through production, Nerangis said, because the COVID-19 pandemic made Butler wonder if it was appropriate to produce a film about a music club when entertainment venues like his could not operate due to health concerns.
With hours of footage and interviews already shot, Nerangis said he switched gears and turned the documentary into the history of Hammerjacks. The club's reopening as an outdoor concert venue in September 2021 is still discussed in the film, but not until the final few minutes.
Nerangis had little trouble finding musicians willing to share their memories of the original club. "Hammerjacks" features interviews with members of Kix, Slaughter, Skid Row, Foreigner, Extreme, Dokken and many more bands, and is filled with archival footage and photos of superstars who played there including the Ramones, Poison and Guns 'n Roses.
'A group effort'
Shortly before "Can't Stop the Show" premiered in October 2016, Nerangis formed a production company, Varla Dogwood, with fellow filmmaker Dale Jackson and legal counsel John Petrolino.
Varla Dogwood is a bootstraps operation. Its professionally produced independent movies cost much, much less than most people would think — the budget for "Hammerjacks: The Rockumentary" was about $7,000 — because none of the people involved are looking to get rich. Many times, Nerangis and his partners don't even pay themselves because they're only in it for the love of the game.
"The things that I've worked on aren't huge money-makers, but they haven't lost money," Nerangis said. "There's no cash in documentaries, there are limited distribution channels and they can be expensive to make."
Because of Varla Dogwood's approach to filmmaking, no one involved with the company gets overly concerned with titles because everyone contributes whatever is needed, whenever it's needed. Nerangis, for example, is an executive producer of the "Hammerjacks" movie but also did most of the editing, helped with filming, did some directing and supervised the music soundtrack.
"The filmmaking that I've been around is really a group effort," he said. "You sort of figure out what everyone is called, how they're going to be credited, later in the process. Like, I did the primary edit [on 'Hammerjacks'], but then I would share the edit with the director [Andrea Kilcup], the producer [Jackson] and the other executive producer [Ann-Marie Yesko] and they would all share notes. 'Let's try it like this' or 'Let's look at it this way.'"
The "Hammerjacks" documentary includes interviews with people as far away as California. Since Varla Dogwood didn't have the budget to fly a film crew across the country, it saved money by reaching out to fellow filmmakers in places like New York and Los Angeles to shoot the interviews for them. The same practice applied locally whenever Varla Dogwood personnel couldn't leave their day jobs to film something.
"A lot of it was like, 'We have an opportunity to do an interview. Who's close by that has a camera?'" Nerangis said. "We were filming ['Hammerjacks'] over six years ... so it was all based on opportunity."
The show must go on
Now that "Hammerjacks: The Rockumentary" is available for home viewing, Nerangis is giving people a final opportunity to see the movie on the big screen.
In Baltimore, a special showing of the documentary is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. The event has already sold out.
Next weekend, "Hammerjacks" will return to Winchester. Nerangis has scheduled special screenings at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd., at 9 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11 a.m. Feb. 11. Tickets are $12 for the Feb. 10 showing, $8.50 for the Feb. 11 screening, and can be purchased at drafthouse.com.
You can also rent or buy a digital copy of "Hammerjacks" at vimeo.com. Rentals cost $5 for a one-week period, or you can own the movie for $10.
Nerangis said Blu-ray and DVD copies of the documentary are currently being produced and should be available to buy at the Alamo in time for next weekend's theatrical screenings.
If you enjoy the music in "Hammerjacks," you can buy the soundtrack from the label Main Man Records. It features 19 bands and, as is appropriate for a movie that features music from the late 1980s and early 1990s, is being issued on colored vinyl as a two-record set. The soundtrack is currently available as part of a $49.99 bundle that includes the music on vinyl and CD, plus a DVD copy of the movie. To learn more, visit mainmanrecords.com.
The soundtrack includes a new song, "Meet Me at Hammers" by Jeff Griffith, that was specially written for the movie. This week, the song reached No. 3 and went into heavy rotation on Baltimore-based radio station 97 Underground, which also streams nationally at 97underground.com.
Nerangis has already started work on his next project, "Shining in the Dark," a short film that is expected to start shooting at the Alamo in May and will be part of a planned horror anthology to be released in 2024.
He's also producing "Across the Board," a documentary about music producers that was inspired by the stories they shared during production of "Can't Stop the Show."
Today, that little boy with the Super 8 camera has grown into a talented filmmaker with an impressive list of acclaimed documentaries on his IMDB page.
"I've been lucky," Nerangis said.
