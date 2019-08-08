STEPHENS CITY — Stephens City Town Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to appoint Planning Commission member Steven Happek to Town Council to fill a seat vacated by Kelly Ann Thatcher.
Happek will serve as an interim council member until a special election is held on Nov. 5 to fill Thatcher's unexpired term. Thatcher resigned from the council in June so she could become the town clerk. The winner of the special election will fill the remainder of Thatcher's term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2020. To date, Tina Stevens-Culbreath is the only candidate who has filed paperwork to run.
Stephens City Town Council members serve four-year terms and are not paid.
Council also unanimously appointed Linden “Pete” Fravel III to replace Happek on the Planning Commission, with council member Linden "Butch" Fravel Jr. abstaining from the vote. The younger Fravel is the council member's son.
Happek served on the Planning Commission for five years. He also ran for Town Council in 2016.
“It’s an honor to have the council members have enough faith in me to move me into the council,” Happek said after the meeting.
One of his main priorities on council will be finding ways to manage the town's vehicle traffic, which he said could increase substantially in the coming years as new developments are built.
“We’ve got to get ahead of it as opposed to trying to solve the problem after it’s been created," he said.
Mayor Mike Diaz described Happek's appointment as “a fabulous one.”
Happek has not filed to run in the November election, but he said he is considering it. The deadline for candidates to file paperwork with the Frederick County Office of Elections is Aug. 16.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Joseph Hollis, Regina Swygert-Smith, Ron Bowers and Linden Fravel Jr. Jason Nauman was absent.
