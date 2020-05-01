There’s no substitute for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Even though the coronavirus pandemic has canceled this year’s festival, which would have been the 93rd, we thought we would share some photographs from past Apple Blossoms.
The black-and-white images from the 1956 festival were salvaged by Michael Brannon from the old darkroom at The Winchester Star’s previous location at 2 N. Kent St. Brannon, who did some part-time photography work for The Star over the years, was going through the darkroom with former Star photographer Scott Mason when he spotted a Kodak box with a label indicating its contents were from the 1956 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Brannon said Mason didn’t want it, so he claimed it. Inside the box he found negatives from the ‘56 Bloom. The images were taken by former Star photographer Charlie Tait. Here is a sampling of some of them. More are posted on Brannon’s Facebook page.
Brannon also shared some photographs he took at later festivals, and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival provided a few old pictures from their collection.
On Saturday, we’ll share some more festival photos, including some favorites taken by Star photographer Jeff Taylor.
We know there’s no shortage of Apple Blossom photos in Winchester. Maybe go through your own this weekend and take a trip down memory lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.