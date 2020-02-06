BERRYVILLE — The murder trial of Blake Anthony Munk resumes today with jurors entering a fourth day of deliberations.
Judge Alexander R. Iden sent jurors home at 7 p.m. Wednesday. They have deliberated for 18 hours over three days. The trial began Jan. 28 in Clarke County Circuit Court.
Munk, 33, of Baltimore, is one of six people charged in the March 26, 2017, drug-related robbery and killing of 48-year-old William Todd Anderson in Anderson’s Bluemont home. The four-man, eight-woman jury, whose ages range from about 25 to 65, told Iden at 3:45 p.m. they agreed on 10 of the 12 charges against Munk. Whether to convict Munk of first-degree murder in Anderson’s death appeared to be a sticking point. Iden read jurors the Allen instruction, which is designed to break deadlocks and avoid a mistrial by asking them to reconsider their views.
“I ain’t taking no plea bargain,” a defiant Munk said after jurors were dismissed for the night. “I’m innocent. I didn’t do nothing and obviously the jury sees it.”
At 5 p.m., a note from the jury asked if Munk could be convicted of second-degree murder, which was not an option. Iden urged jurors to continue deliberating.
“Let’s get on with it already,” Munk said as deliberations dragged on after 5 p.m.
Evidence against Munk includes phone call records linking him to the crime and court documents with Munk’s name in the apartment where the stolen drugs and guns from the heist were found. There also is surveillance video of a car leaving the apartment before and after the crime that prosecutors said Munk was a passenger in.
But because the participants used multiple phones, testimony about who made the calls and when was complicated. Much of the surveillance video was recorded at night, making it hard to identify the vehicle’s occupants.
To avoid prejudicing the jurors against Munk, they weren’t told that a jury in November recommended a life sentence for Munk’s friend, Michael Ivory Curry, after convicting him of first-degree murder in Anderson’s death. The 33-year-old Curry, of Summit Point, W.Va., struck Anderson in the head with the butt of a semi-automatic rifle, causing him to die a few hours later from bleeding on the brain. Curry is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.
The case against Munk relied heavily on direct evidence from William Edward Freeman Jr., 27, of Berryville; Toi Latoria Marshall, 37, of Ranson, W.Va., and William Scott Smallwood, 44, of Berryville. They all implicated Munk during his trial.
Freeman and Marshall have been charged with first-degree murder. Smallwood faces armed burglary and robbery charges for allegedly setting up the crime, but is not accused of participating.
In closing arguments on Monday, Munk’s court-appointed attorney, Howard Manheimer, questioned the trio’s credibility. He said Smallwood’s identification of Munk was questionable, given that they only briefly met in a car and Munk was wearing a hoodie at the time.
Freeman, whose testimony helped convict Curry in November, said he reluctantly took part in the crime after Munk threatened to beat him. Freeman said Munk, armed with a revolver, broke down Anderson’s front door and that Munk and Curry beat Anderson for not providing the combination to a safe that contained two ounces of cocaine, 2½ pounds of marijuana and $2,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.