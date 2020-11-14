WINCHESTER — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Northern Shenandoah Valley back in mid-March, Granny’s restaurant owner Gary Leon put a simple message on his marquee sign out front that said, “We will get through this.”
Nearly eight months later, Leon, who has owned the restaurant at 2294 Berryville Pike in Frederick County for about 12 years, is still feeling the impacts of the virus. And with worries about a second wave and winter approaching, he’s not alone.
Restaurants across the region have seen shifts to delivery and take-out services, increased outdoor seating and finding any way possible to make ends meet.
As the days grow colder, restaurants remain faced with the task of keeping customers comfortable and keeping their already-reduced seating filled.
“Even before, we weren’t getting rich here. We were sustaining. It wasn’t like I was making a bunch of money, but we were surviving. Now, we’re dropping to 52-55 percent of what we were struggling with before,” Leon said. “Bills have to be paid. Employees have to be paid; I’d like to keep my employees employed. It’s a struggle.”
Leon and other restaurant owners said they know upgrades to outdoor seating are almost a necessity as colder weather begins setting in.
“The cold weather months have always been on our mind; we are losing substantial outdoor seating with the change in season,” said Woodstock Cafe co-owner Nikki Grant. “We are in the process of redoing our back room in hopes of getting at least four tables back there, socially distanced.”
For some restaurants, those upgrades come the implementation of outdoor heaters to keep spaces warmer for guests who are still hesitant about dining indoors amid virus concerns.
Some localities, like Winchester and Woodstock, have allotted money that businesses can put toward the cost of outdoor heaters. Winchester is providing grants to locally-owned restaurants, bars and cafes, which can request a grant of up to $1,500 to offset heater costs. Woodstock set aside $4,200 of pandemic-related expenditures for an outdoor heater program for local restaurants.
Grant said Woodstock Cafe, at 117 S. Main St., was able to receive five heaters from the town.
“We use them all the time,” she said. “It’s helped a ton at night for dinner service with those who are not comfortable eating inside. The colder weather is worrisome though.”
But Outdoor heaters have become a hot commodity, and restaurant owners are having a tough time getting their hands on them.
Kerry Barnhart, who co-owns Front Royal Brewing Company at 122 E. Main St., said she and her husband weren’t able to find any heaters locally, but came across some in a hardware store in the Roanoke area.
“You can’t find them hardly anywhere at all,” she said. “They’re super hard to find because I think every restaurant wants them and a lot of people still want to sit outside.”
She said they’re also providing blankets to guests. The blankets will be washed after every use.
“We’ve always had people who like to sit outside, pretty much unless it’s a blizzard or raining. We’ve always done a table or two outside. But now, we’re finding that even on the coldest days that there’s quite a significant number of people who want to sit outside,” Barnhart explained.
She commended the Town of Front Royal for keeping Main Street closed to traffic on the weekends so businesses can open extra outdoor seating, noting it’s likely saved a lot of businesses from closing.
While outdoor seating has helped ease the financial hit restaurants are taking, it’s not alleviated them completely.
Leon said food manufacturers and distributors have continued to raise prices since March.
“Prices are increasing, and we’re finding that we can’t really increase our prices to go along with the manufacturers’ prices,” he said.
Raising his own prices would mean that he would have to get new menus made, which could cost about $1,000, he said. His current menus are laminated, and he said he can’t afford to change them every time a distributors’ price goes up. That’s on top of wanting to keep prices affordable for his guests.
There’s also the struggle of capacity restrictions and keeping tables that are inside socially distanced.
Barnhart said Front Royal Brewing Company can only operate at 40% capacity inside once tables are spaced out, while Leon said he’s had to cut down to just 30 guests inside at a time.
The space restrictions have put a damper on providing entertainment such as live music, Leon said.
“Granny’s is well known for its entertainment, but I can’t afford to pay a band $400 or $500 to entertain 30 people,” he said.
On top of the struggles of the last eight months is the concern of a second wave of the virus as state officials, business owners and the general public keep an eye on coronavirus case numbers.
A second wave could mean tighter restrictions, and restaurant owners are already preparing for changes they would need to make.
“Another shutdown is on the mind of every business owner I know. Should that happen again, we will adjust our business model as we did before, by offering curbside, take-out, delivery locally (wine and food) along with creating a line of take-and-bake meals for families,” Grant said. “For us, it’s about being innovative in our approach while also trying to take care of our staff. Our goal was to keep our doors open to the community and keep as many people employed as possible and do it all as safely as possible.”
Barnhart said she is “absolutely worried” about the upcoming months, but that they’ve been diligent in saving as much money as possible to help get them through the winter months.
Leon echoed those sentiments and said he keeps his message to the community from his marquee sign fresh in his mind.
“We’re going through a lot of battles trying to stay open,” he said. “And we’ve gotten through it. We’ve survived, and we’re still open. But the struggles are getting harder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.