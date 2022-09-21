Still splashing

Although Thursday marks the first day of fall, the splash pad on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester remains a popular attraction. Tuesday’s 80-degree temperatures brought 2-year-old Theresa Cook to the attraction with her mom, Danielle Cook, for the second time.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

