The Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America is inviting the public to help honor the 270 people enslaved under the Hite Family at Belle Grove Plantation near Middletown from 1783 to 1862 by stitching their names into a quilt.
As part of Stitch in Public Day, members of the local chapter will gather at Bowman Library, 871 Tasker Road, Stephens City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 to work on the new community project of embroidering a quilt from the names of the slaves.
“We’re very excited,” said organizer Irina Galunina, of Stephens City.
“Stitch in Public Day is a national event organized by the Emboiderers' Guild of America,” she said.
The local chapter has participated in past years, including the yearslong Shenandoah Valley Tapestry Project. Mainly stitching guild members participated in past events, so this time they want to get the community involved, Galunina said.
Needlework skills are not required, and hosts will offer lessons for children and adults during the event.
Those interested are asked to register by Sunday so organizers can have enough materials available. So far, the local chapter has made 160 stitching kits to distribute and has stitched 96 names.
Participants can choose from three different shades of brown thread to use on a neutral color muslin.
“Everyone can do it with a little bit of help,” Galunina said.
Stitching will take place in the lobby from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and participants can bring their own stitching project or pick up a kit to stitch the names of the slaves.
Stitching sessions for children will also take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby.
On the reading porch, from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a free Stitch-a-Name Embroidery Workshop, with supplies provided. Belle Grove Executive Director Kristen Laise will discuss the quilt project and Elaine Evans, president of the WEGA, will teach attendees how to make three basic stitches: Running stitch, backstitch and split stitch.
“There are so many interesting and important dimensions, aspects to it,” Galunina said. “It’s not just a stitching project. It’s an educational project as well.”
The partnership started when staff at Belle Grove received the recommendation of a quilt that could accompany their current “Unearthing Enslaved Lives” archeological exhibit. Laise approached Galunina, who she knew had been part of the tapestry project.
Laise wanted to involve the community in stitching the names so that they could participate in Belle Grove's history on a “human level.”
It “really allows you to think about that person,” Laise said.
Once the names are all stitched, Belle Grove wants to find quilters of color to make the quilt and pull all the names together in family groups to highlight how the institution of slavery broke up families.
“We do have the ultimate goal of hanging the quilt in our exhibit space,” she said. “But right now it’s really about that project … [It’s about] the journey, not the eventual destination.”
To register, email Irina Galunina at winchesterchapterega@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.