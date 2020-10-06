WINCHESTER — Political signs for Democratic and Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 election are being snatched up, according to police.
With the presidential election and numerous state and local elections just four weeks away, campaign signs are a common sight on front lawns and elsewhere. Signs for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are becoming especially prominent.
But many of the signs vanish almost as quickly as they appear.
“There’s a lot of vitriol out there,” said David Pratt, chairman of the Clarke County Democratic Committee. He said four large yard signs the group purchased and erected on private property were stolen almost as soon as they went up.
“It’s a cowardly act, in addition to being criminal, just wrong,” said a frustrated Pratt. “It feels to me like whoever is opposed to a sign like that, whatever party you are for, you are basically against freedom of speech. We are Americans, we all have the right to display signs.”
He considers stealing campaign signs political “cheating.”
Frederick County resident Dana Newcomb, who has been involved with several local Republican campaigns, said he has put out large clusters of signs along county roadways showing support for Trump and local Republican candidates.
“We’ve experienced a great deal of theft, principally Trump signs,” Newcomb said. “It’s really bizarre. They would go in and steal the Trump signs and leave all of the others. To me, that’s a mental illness at work. So I’m spending about a third of my time replacing stolen signs.”
He said that in the 15-plus years he’s been involved in political campaigns, this year is the worst he’s seen in terms of sign stealing.
“Of course we recognize the Sheriff’s Department and the police department in the city, they can’t go around babysitting signs,” Newcomb said. “But people need to be aware that this is in fact a crime.”
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email that campaign sign theft this year is comparable to past elections. Since the first of the year, the Sheriff’s Office has received six larceny calls and four vandalism calls. No one has been charged in the incidents.
“There have been reported complaints that signs have been removed for both [presidential] candidates,” Millholland said. “This is nothing new and it isn’t anything different than what occurs in other jurisdictions every election season. What people who put signs out need to remember is that they cannot place signs on any portion of a state maintained roadway. [The Virginia Department of Transportation] does not actively drive around and remove signs unless they are mowing and the signs are in the way or when someone calls to complain of their location at intersections etc. VDOT sends letters to all candidates or their campaign people to remind them of this.”
Millholland said signs supporting Democrats and Republicans are being stolen in equal measure. In some of the incidents, young adults were reportedly seen in the area of the thefts.
Sign stealing is classified as a larceny, and the punishment depends on the cost of the sign. Anything over $5 is a misdemeanor and over $1,000 is a felony.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said city police have had three reported incidents of presidential signs being stolen. Two of the signs were for Biden and one was for Trump. No one has been charged in the incidents.
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper said in an email that every campaign season presents issues with signs being stolen, and this year is no different.
“While I suspect more signs are stolen or vandalized then are reported, we have six cases [we are] working right now,” Roper said. “The complaints from the Biden camp are more frequent at this point, but this may have to do with repeat offenses, i.e., the signs are replaced, then stolen or vandalized again. These cases are difficult to investigate, but we are lucky in Clarke that we can devote the resources necessary to bring closure in these. Crime Solvers will be offering rewards for information on suspects, and some victims have placed cameras on their signs. If the signs are actually removed, the violation of law is a Class One misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and $2,500 fine. Same punishment applies to destruction of property if the sign is vandalized.”
If you have information about campaign signs being stolen, contact Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477 (TIPS).
Just a waste of money all around. The amount of money spent on campaigns could pay for almost every problem that has no funding.
Vote Blue! down the ballot.
How childish can you get, stealing signs.
