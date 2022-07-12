WINCHESTER — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is alleging that someone in the Winchester area was involved in a cattle rustling operation in Snowville, a small community about 10 miles south of Radford.
According to a media release from Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, his office received a report on July 1 regarding the theft of five cows and four calves from an unidentified farmer's field.
After receiving tips from concerned citizens, Pulaski County investigators identified Christopher Eugene Gregory of Radford as a suspect. The media release states Gregory confessed to the crime and said he sold the livestock to a man in or near Winchester.
"The location of the cattle and the identity of the male who purchased the cattle is still being investigated for further charges in this case," the media release states.
On Monday, Frederick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Warren Gosnell and Winchester Police Department Lt. Frank Myrtle said local officers have not been informed of the case and are not involved in the investigation.
Gregory is charged with larceny of livestock and obtaining money by false pretenses. As of Tuesday, no court hearings had been scheduled in the case.
