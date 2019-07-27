WINCHESTER — For five years, a thumb drive stolen in a burglary in 2013 sat in a police evidence locker waiting to be returned to its owner.
It never was, but the images of underage boys having sex with each other that were on the thumb drive led to its owner being convicted on Friday in Winchester Circuit Court on child pornography possession charges. In a plea bargain, Jason Ryan Embrey pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and five counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography. Fourteen counts of the second or subsequent offense were dropped as part of the bargain.
The agreement calls for the 38-year-old Embrey to serve 3½ years of a 35-year sentence with the remainder suspended. State sentencing guideline recommendations called for a minimum of three years, a midpoint of seven years and 10 months and a maximum of 10 years. Embrey is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24.
The burglary occurred at a home on Morningside Drive where Embrey’s mother lived at the time and where he had stayed, according to Marc Abrams, Winchester commonwealth’s attorney. The mother suspected Robert Brown, a man who had done work at the home, was responsible for the burglary. Brown, who died before he could be prosecuted, eventually confessed and turned over the stolen goods to police.
Abrams said after the court hearing that Embrey denied to his mother that the thumb drive and a safe that were part of the recovered stolen goods were his, so they remained in the locker until police received an anonymous tip about the pornography. Abrams said additional pornographic computer images were found when police searched Embrey’s home in the 600 block of South Loudoun Street on June 14, 2018.
Abrams said the agreement took into consideration that Embrey eventually admitted his guilt and that he cooperated with police. Abrams wouldn’t specify what the cooperation was, but said Embrey will not testify against his co-defendant Christopher Wayne Torres Cabrera if Torres Cabrera’s case goes to trial. Torres Cabrera, scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 23, is married to Embrey. Virginia’s spousal privilege limits when prosecutors can force a husband or wife to testify against their partner.
“He’s really sorry about everything that happened,” Defense attorney Jonathan L. Sylvester said about Embrey after the hearing. “He regrets it and is willing to do his time for it.”
(1) comment
Sounds fishy to me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.